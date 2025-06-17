On June 17, MGK finally revealed the name he and Megan Fox gave to their daughter: Saga Blade Fox-Baker. The rapper posted an Instagram of himself playing the ukulele for his three-month-old, asking her, “You ready?” In the caption, he wrote, “Saga Blade Fox-Baker ❤️‍🔥 thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox.” But what’s the meaning behind MGK and Megan Fox’s baby’s name?

Fans had been speculating about the baby’s name ever since Fox confirmed her pregnancy back in November 2024. The couple may have ended things a month after the birth of their daughter, but it looks like they’re putting her first.

And now that the name is finally public, Saga Blade Fox-Baker is already joining the ranks of the most iconic — and unexpected — celebrity baby names of 2025. It’s equal parts ethereal and edgy, balancing softness with serious strength. Fans were quick to point out how much the name sounds like a character from a fantasy novel or an action movie, which honestly feels totally on-brand for MGK and Fox. It’s not just a name, it’s a vibe. And if you’ve followed the couple’s spiritual, artsy, and often intense love story, it’s clear that every part of Saga Blade was chosen with purpose.

Primarily a girl’s name, “Saga” has Scandinavian origins and means “seeing one” or “prophetess.” And in Norse mythology, Saga was the name of a goddess who was known for her wisdom and ability to tell stories that were deeply rooted in history and philosophy. As for “Blade,” it translates to its more obvious meaning, which is just a knife or a sword. It evokes a sense of sharpness, strength, and protection and it carries a power often associated with warriors. So putting it together, MGK and Fox’s daughter carries a name that blends myth and might — a storyteller with a warrior’s spirit, someone destined to move through the world with both wisdom and edge.

Fans initially thought the baby’s name would be “Celestial Seed” when MGK shared a video on Instagram back in March and wrote that she was his and Fox’s “little celestial seed.” The rapper immediately cleared up the confusion, stating that Fox would reveal the name when she was ready. But now that the mystery is over, Saga Blade turns out to be even more meaningful — and honestly, more them — than anyone expected. At first glance, it might sound like a character from a graphic novel or a fantasy series (which, let’s be real, is kind of iconic). But when you take a closer look, each part of the name carries symbolic weight that totally aligns with both MGK and Fox’s deep, artistic, and often spiritual approach to life.