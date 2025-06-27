On June 27, Lorde released her fourth album, Virgin, and with it, she released a standout song called “Shapeshifter.” Throughout the song, Lorde explores themes of identity and attachment (or lack thereof).The meaning behind the “Shapeshifter” lyrics is so relatable for anyone who’s stuck between the push and pull of a new relationship. Lorde depicts her role in her relationships, and the dynamics with her partners, as ever-changing. Fans have already deemed the song as a classic and the best song off the album — and the “Shapeshifter” lyrics are definitely one of the reasons why.

At the beginning of the song, Lorde sings a metaphor about trying rid herself of her past relationships. She sings, “Chewing gum, I know / Don’t have the sour taste that’s in my throat.” In the next line, she questions whether she is capable of emotionally detaching from her partners, “But the voice in my head says, Do you have the stones?” Lorde’s doubt creeps in as she questions her identity, and her role in the relationship. The next line furthers these themes as she allows her partner have more control, and paints a picture of herself as Rapunzel being rescued. “When you get close enough / I’ll let down my braids and you’ll climb up / In my room we can do anything you want.”

In the first line of the pre-chorus, Lorde references artwork by Tracey Emin, Everyone I Have Ever Slept With 1963-1965, by singing, “Everyone that I’ve slept with.” The tent had the names of everyone she slept with (including non-sexual partners) sown into the fabric. Her work inspired Lorde as she created this album.

Lorde goes on to describe the emotional impact her partners have on her, and her attempt to detach from them. “All the pairs of hands, I’m reckless / If I’m fine without it, why can’t I stop / Everything I want speeding up my pulse / I don’t sleep, don’t dream at all / Give ‘em nothing personal/So I’m not affected.” In an interview with Zach Lowe, Lorde discussed how she has been affected by her encounters, so this line is as if she’s trying to convince herself she is capable of detaching from her partners.

The chorus shows the many roles Lorde has played in her relationships. She’s gone from cold and distant, to passionate, to feeling like a trophy, and as if she’s trapping her lover in the relationship. “I’ve been the ice, I’ve been the flame / I’ve been the prize, the ball, the chain / I’ve been the dice, the magic eight.” As Lorde shifts roles, she tries to be reluctant in being vulnerable with her partners and becoming attached. “So I’m not affected / I’ve been the siren, been the saint / I’ve been the fruit that leaves a stain.” The final line in the chorus shows how she’s been held to certain standards that she no longer wants to be subjected to. She sings, “I’ve been up on the pedestal / But tonight I just wanna fall.” Lorde wants to let herself become attached and fall in love with her partner.

The second verse references another fairytale, Snow White, in it’s first line. Lorde sings about how she views herself, and she hits on her inability to truly detach from her lover again. “Mirror, mirror, on his shirt / I see a hot mess in an antique skirt / But the voice in my head says / Don’t let him leave alone.” The verse ends by Lorde reverting into her teenage self. “I become her again (Ah, ah, ah, ah) / Visions of a teenage innocence (Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah) / How’d I shift shape like that?”

Lorde highlights the back-and-forth of the relationship in the bridge, and calls herself out in the background vocals. “I’ll kick you out and pull you in / Swear that you were just a friend / And when it’s all over again / Say I’m not affected / I’ll kick you out and pull you in (Ah, shapeshifter) / Swear that you were just a friend (Shapeshifter) / And when it’s all over again (Ah-ah) / Say I’m not affected (Ah-ah).”

just listened to shapeshifter…. best song i've heard this decade lorde i have never doubted you pic.twitter.com/5sEyf11Kdq — charَ (@taypookiee) June 26, 2025

The song ends with the end of the chorus, showing Lorde’s claim to be unaffected by her partner and opting to fall in love instead. “No, I’m not affected / But tonight, I just wanna fall (I’m not affected).”

It’s safe to say “Shapeshifter” might be one of Lorde’s best hits.