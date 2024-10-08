Season 7 of Love Is Blind is well underway, and fans can’t get enough. After Netflix debuted six episodes on Oct. 2, my FYP has been swarming with clips from some of the most jaw-dropping moments of the season so far. I’ve seen countless clips of Leo Braudy bragging about his job as an art dealer and the wealth he’s inherited from his family, however, he’s not the only cast member with a dynamic occupation. While Braudy was busy bragging about his family’s accolades, Marissa George introduced herself to the world as a Navy veteran and law graduate (Yes, you read that right — she’s a veteran with a law degree).

In fact, George’s history in the military aided her connection with Bohdan Olinares who formerly served as a Marine. Despite appearing on one of the most popular TV shows, it’s clear George didn’t join Love Is Blind for reality fame. Before stepping foot in the pods, she built quite the career for herself. However, while she has been open about her work life on the show, George spared details about her career. So, of course, I did some digging on her LinkedIn page, and let me just say that she has quite an impressive resume.

According to her LinkedIn profile, George graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Government from Savannah State University in 2014. After that, she joined the Navy in July 2016 as a Naval Officer. In December of the same year, Goerge became a training/administrative officer of USS Kidd, where her responsibilities included “developing and executing an extensive shipboard training program” and managing the administrative office of the executive officers.

She worked in this role for roughly two years until September 2018 and then became a non-medical case manager for the Navy’s wounded warriors. George spent almost three years in this position before she left the Navy in August 2021, the same month she began her law studies at the University of Maryland.

During her time at the University of Maryland, George also picked up multiple jobs at Jackson Lewis Law Group, including stints as a law clerk and a summer associate. Additionally, she worked as a student attorney for a low income taxpayer clinic from the beginning of 2024 until she graduated in May.

While starring in Love Is Blind Season 7, George began working in law as a law graduate at Jackson Lewis in Aug. 2024, where she’s still currently working. Honestly, it’s quite inspiring to see such an established woman continue to grow in her career while appearing on a reality TV show. As Barbie would say, “She’s everything!”