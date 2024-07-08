Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley’s Relationship Timeline Is Friends-To-Lovers Goals

Real-life Barbie, Margot Robbie, and husband Tom Ackerley’s private love story has been attracting more attention lately after photos of the actress showing off her baby bump in Lake Como began circulating online— ultimately confirming that Robbie is pregnant!

As the couple takes their next step into parenthood, it has many wondering how they came to be. In honor of this news, here’s the relationship timeline of Robbie and Ackerley!

2013

In 2013, the pair began their love story. People reported that the pair met on the set of the World War II film, Suite Francaise. Ackerley was an assistant director on set and the two instantly hit it off.

Robbie even reflected on their friendship with Vogue in 2016, saying, “We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.'” She added, “And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'” Aww, my heart!

2014

Robbie and Ackerly decided to move in together with five other friends who were also working on Suite Francaise. Robbie discussed this decision with the Guardian in 2018, saying, “We were like: ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we all lived together?’ Someone said: ‘But you don’t live in London,’ and I said: ‘I don’t live anywhere. I’ll move.’ Three days later we signed a lease in Clapham.’”

Living together only brought the couple closer, and Robbie described how this relationship caught her by surprise. She told Vogue in 2016 that she “was the ultimate single girl” and that “the idea of relationships made me want to vomit.” But as luck would have it, Ackerley “crept up on [her].”

The two attempted to keep their relationship private, especially given their living situation. In the same interview with the Guardian, Robbie described how their house “turned into The Jerry Springer Show,” with everyone thinking their relationship would ruin the group, but these two proved to be an exception.

2016

Wedding bells are ringing! In December 2016, Robbie and Ackerley secretly tied the knot in Australia’s Byron Bay. Robbie was seen wearing a t-shirt that read, “Say ‘I Do’ Down Under” which many believed hinted towards the marriage of the two.

2017

On January 5, 2017, Ackerley showed off his wife in an Insta post, with a caption that read, “She’s all that.”

Robbie also opened up about the fact that she and Ackerley missed out on their honeymoon to shoot her film I, Tonya. Robbie told Extra, “There were times we were sitting in a car parked in Atlanta freezing cold being like, ‘We should be on a beach right now. We should be on a honeymoon. What are we doing?!’ Following our dream.” The couple seems to love their work as much as they love one another.

On September 8, 2017, the couple officially made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of I, Tonya.

2018-2023

The married couple was seen publicly supporting each other at events such as the 2018 Oscars and the 2020 Golden Globes. In 2018, Robbie and Ackerley became a family of four when they welcomed two puppies.

In 2023, Ackerley was seen supporting Robbie during the iconic press for her film Barbie which he also worked on. He was often seen by her side as she donned a Barbie-inspired outfit.

Can you say couple goals?

2024

On July 7, Robbie was seen rocking a baby bump (while looking undeniably stylish) with Ackerley in Lake Como, Italy. While neither has confirmed the pregnancy, it’s clear that they’ll be welcoming their own little bundle of joy very soon.

Needless to say, this adorable friends-to-lovers couple has the cutest love story.