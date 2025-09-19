Madison Beer’s “Yes Baby” Has Fans All Saying 1 Thing

Yes, baby: Madison Beer is officially kicking off her 2025 era, and she’s doing it in style. The rising pop princess just dropped her first standalone single of the year, “yes baby,” following her swoony, Jennifer’s Body-coded “Make You Mine” in 2024 and her emotional second album, Silence Between Songs. Known for her ethereal vocals, cinematic visuals, and lyrics that always straddle the line between diary-entry-vulnerable and “I’m that girl”-confident, Beer’s latest release leans more towards the latter. “Yes baby” has all of Beer’s fans convinced that a new era for the pop princess is on the way.

So, what does this new Madison Beer era have in store for fans? If “yes baby” and its accompanying music video are any clue, fans should prepare for a lighter, sassier version of the singer we’ve come to love. The video — directed by Beer herself alongside Aerin Moreno — leans into playful retro workout aesthetics, complete with bold choreography and a wink at ’80s glam. It’s fun, flirty, and the perfect visual counterpart to the song’s cheeky confidence. We might have to look for the good in the goodbyes we’ll wave to Beer’s wistful, heartbreak ballads — at least for now. And with the success “Make You Mine” received (it was nominated for a Grammy for Best Dance Pop Recording this year), it feels like Beer is leaning further into sultry, girl power anthems. And with “yes baby” leading the charge, 2025 could mark Beer’s most confident and carefree era yet — an evolution that still feels very Madison, but with the volume turned all the way up.

Beer is also already giving fans hints at what’s to come, too. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that at the 3:03 timestamp of the “yes baby” video, it sounds like Beer is teasing another song. And it wouldn’t be the first time. When Beer released the “Make You Mine” music video, she included a snippet of “15 Minutes” at the end. Madison Beer, the woman that you are.

madison beer you truly are ahead of our time. this beat and visuals are everything.. YES BABY THE HIT THAT YOU ARE. pic.twitter.com/Qc3SrlkvwV — ໊ (@dieforyous) September 19, 2025

MADISON BEER YES BABY COME GET YOUR POP STAR CHAIN pic.twitter.com/BPQdqCxu0y — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) September 19, 2025

Madison Beer found guilty of causing the cuntileuous pandemic in new photo for ‘Yes Baby’. pic.twitter.com/HmkxNpKpCE — Madison Beer Updates (@madisonchart) September 19, 2025

Beer has kept much of MB3 under wraps, but she has confirmed to fans that the album is already finished. ​​In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Beer said “This [album] is hopefully what solidifies everything for me… There’s a lot of pressure I’m putting on myself.” And leading up to the “yes baby” release, the singer posted the phone number 818–423-5046 on her social channels on Sept. 12. Fans who dialed the number were greeted with a voicemail from Beer herself, who first apologized for all the background noise before saying, “Alright, I love you. I’ll see you on the 19th. OK, bye.” The background noise in question? It was “yes baby” playing.

So whether MB3 leans into sultry dance tracks, retro pop moments, or something entirely new, one thing is certain: Madison Beer knows exactly how to keep fans guessing and obsessing. So yes baby, consider us officially strapped in for the ride.