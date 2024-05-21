One thing’s for sure: Bridgerton knows how to get fans revved up and a certain scene in Season 3 Part 1 has a lot of people losing it — but in a good way! It’s no secret that fans of the show watched the first 4 episodes of the new season as soon as it premiered on May 16. If you’re one of those people, then you likely saw that hot and heavy carriage scene at the end of episode 4. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3 follow.

Since Part 1’s release, the internet can’t stop talking about this scene in particular, not only because it was hella steamy, but because of the tiny gesture Luke Newton’s character, Colin Bridgerton, did with his two fingers once the carriage arrived at the Bridgerton house. This tiny detail has been taking the internet by storm and spoiler alert: it was completely improvised by Newton.

Now before we get into the internet reaction to this tiny and very *hot* detail, let’s quickly recap the iconic carriage scene. After Lord Debling expresses disinterest in continuing to court Penelope due to Colin’s apparent feelings for her, she leaves the ball upset and takes off in her carriage. Of course, Colin chases after her and eventually catches up with the carriage.

When he’s inside, Colin confesses his love for Penelope before she admits that she’d like to be more than just his friend. The two then have a steamy makeout session that includes a lot of caressing of multiple areas on Colin’s part and a little bit of fingering (and all to the violin version of “Give Me Everything” I might add).

When the carriage arrives at the Bridgerton house, Colin and Penelope look lovingly at each other before exchanging one last kiss. He then notices that her dress sleeve has fallen down and not wanting to get anything on her gown, Colin omits the pointer and middle finger he used to pleasure her and slides Penelope’s sleeve back onto her shoulder. We love a thoughtful king.

Of course, fans immediately caught onto this tiny detail and have been flooding social media with their reactions.

Bridgerton cast ” The audience will probably have so many complex questions for us about part 2 ” Us. The audience. ” I wonder if Colin will clean his fingers before announcing the engagement to his family????? ” pic.twitter.com/spHuCgl8ym — 🪞🪞🩵POLIN_LOVER💛🪞🪞 (@Bohosoul97) May 19, 2024

the way he backed off immediately and without any anger when penelope called them friends, the way he waited for her consent to go any further, the way he fixed her dress and hair (without using THOSE fingers)… colin bridgerton in a world full of boys you’re a GENTLEMAN pic.twitter.com/X8WiGuBy5P — kay (@clarkkentgf) May 18, 2024

Clearly, the internet can’t get this finger moment out of their heads, and rightfully so. It was extremely hot and just proved how much of a gentleman Colin is.

While one might assume we have Bridgerton‘s directors to thank for this small detail, it turns out that Newton was the mastermind behind it.

On May 18, Bridgerton‘s Season 3 director, Andrew Ahn, revealed on X that the actor improvised that two-finger move.

“I wish I could take credit for this incredible moment of… physical authenticity, but I did not give this piece of direction,” Anh wrote. It was all Luke Newton!”

I wish I could take credit for this incredible moment of… physical authenticity, but I did not give this piece of direction. It was all Luke Newton! https://t.co/Z0ZtxQQeNS — Andrew Ahn (@AndrewAhnFilms) May 18, 2024

Thank you Luke Newton for giving us a scene that’s going to live in our heads rent-free until Part 2 drops — but we’re not complaining.