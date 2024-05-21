Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in \'Bridgerton\' Season 3
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in \'Bridgerton\' Season 3
Netflix
Culture > Entertainment

Luke Newton’s Two-Finger Move In ‘Bridgerton’s Carriage Scene Has The Internet In Heat

Bre McNamara

One thing’s for sure: Bridgerton knows how to get fans revved up and a certain scene in Season 3 Part 1 has a lot of people losing it — but in a good way! It’s no secret that fans of the show watched the first 4 episodes of the new season as soon as it premiered on May 16. If you’re one of those people, then you likely saw that hot and heavy carriage scene at the end of episode 4. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3 follow. 

Since Part 1’s release, the internet can’t stop talking about this scene in particular, not only because it was hella steamy, but because of the tiny gesture Luke Newton’s character, Colin Bridgerton, did with his two fingers once the carriage arrived at the Bridgerton house. This tiny detail has been taking the internet by storm and spoiler alert: it was completely improvised by Newton.

Now before we get into the internet reaction to this tiny and very *hot* detail, let’s quickly recap the iconic carriage scene. After Lord Debling expresses disinterest in continuing to court Penelope due to Colin’s apparent feelings for her, she leaves the ball upset and takes off in her carriage. Of course, Colin chases after her and eventually catches up with the carriage.

When he’s inside, Colin confesses his love for Penelope before she admits that she’d like to be more than just his friend. The two then have a steamy makeout session that includes a lot of caressing of multiple areas on Colin’s part and a little bit of fingering (and all to the violin version of “Give Me Everything” I might add).

When the carriage arrives at the Bridgerton house, Colin and Penelope look lovingly at each other before exchanging one last kiss. He then notices that her dress sleeve has fallen down and not wanting to get anything on her gown, Colin omits the pointer and middle finger he used to pleasure her and slides Penelope’s sleeve back onto her shoulder. We love a thoughtful king.

Of course, fans immediately caught onto this tiny detail and have been flooding social media with their reactions.

@amykatharinee

spoilers duh….my man colin said: i know you bought new dresses this season i don’t want to ruin them🤭 #bridgerton #colinbridgerton #penelopefeatherington #nicolacoughlan #lukenewton #netflix #romancingmrbridgerton #shondaland #polin #friendstolovers

♬ Give Me Everything (Stripped Down) – Archer Marsh
@bellaamariev

i need part 2 NOWWW #bridgerton #colinbridgerton #penelopefeatherington #bridgertonseason3

♬ Bridgerton – The Harmony Group
@kristenalwayswories

His fingers are definitely well traveled ✌🏻😏 also, we all know I meant “hear”dont come for me 🤦🏻‍♀️ #bridgerton #colin #penelope #polin @Netflix @nicolacoughlan

♬ Bridgerton (Theme) – The Theme System
@misspinster

“I wish I could take credit for this incredible moment of… physical authenticity, but I did not give this piece of direction. It was all Luke Newton!” – The Director of episode 4 about Colin only using a few fingers in the Chariot scene. | #polinedit #colinbridgerton #penelopefeatherington #bridgertonseason3 #bridgerton #polin #fyp

♬ sonido original – ANTHONY OS
@forestvaper

Carriage driver was a real one for avoiding all the bumps #lukenewton #colinbridgerton #penelopefeatherington #bridgertonedit #bridgerton #edit #polin #carriagescene #polinedit #penelope #nicolacaughlan #hands #edits #4k #fyp #viral

♬ original sound – Lo’akspinkyfinger

Clearly, the internet can’t get this finger moment out of their heads, and rightfully so. It was extremely hot and just proved how much of a gentleman Colin is.

While one might assume we have Bridgerton‘s directors to thank for this small detail, it turns out that Newton was the mastermind behind it.

On May 18, Bridgerton‘s Season 3 director, Andrew Ahn, revealed on X that the actor improvised that two-finger move.

“I wish I could take credit for this incredible moment of… physical authenticity, but I did not give this piece of direction,” Anh wrote. It was all Luke Newton!”

Thank you Luke Newton for giving us a scene that’s going to live in our heads rent-free until Part 2 drops — but we’re not complaining.

Bre is the Entertainment Editor at Her Campus. She oversees the entertainment verticals on the site, including celebrities, movies, television, and music coverage. During her college career, Bre was a contributing writer and Entertainment Editor for the Montclair State University chapter of Her Campus. After graduating in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communications and Media Arts, Bre worked as a full-time writer at Showbiz Cheat Sheet, where she pitched, edited, and wrote articles covering trending news, movies, television, and celebrities. Bre has also written and conducted interviews for the entertainment site Shadow and Act. When she's not writing, you can find Bre binging 'New Girl' or 'Modern Family' for the millionth time or listening to her assorted Spotify playlist. She also loves spending time with her family and keeping herself busy with a little retail therapy!