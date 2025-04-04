Lucas Bravo Confirmed He’s Dating Shailene Woodley, & Here’s What He Said

He may play a romantically confused chef on Emily in Paris, but off-screen, Lucas Bravo is serving something much more stable. After months of speculation — and one very flirty Parisian stroll — the actor finally confirmed what fans have been dying to know. On April 3, Bravo shared a few swoon-worthy words about his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley, giving fans their first real peek into their under-the-radar romance.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Bravo cheekily told Entertainment Tonight when asked if he was on a date night with Woodley. “I’m really happy.” We can tell, Bravo — that wide smile was more than enough confirmation for us.

The actor had been attending Broadway’s Good Night, and Good Luck on its opening night April 3 at the Winter Garden Theater in New York City. And while he didn’t spill every detail (a man of mystery, of course), Bravo’s short-but-sweet confirmation was enough to send the internet into a collective frenzy. And while the pair have remained mostly tight-lipped, Bravo’s recent comment feels like a soft launch turning into a hard launch — and honestly? I’m eating it up.

The Bravo-Woodley romance caught many off guard, especially since the two had never been publicly linked before their PDA-fueled Paris sightings. The pair was photographed on March 23 holding hands, embracing, and smiling at each other as they strolled the streets of the city of love. Sigh.

While this marks Bravo’s first public relationship, Woodley is no stranger to making headlines when it comes to her romantic endeavors. Prior to her latest love affair with Bravo, Woodley was previously engaged to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who she dated for two years before they called it quits. From touchdown passes to French kisses — talk about a genre switch!

While most fans were shocked by the new romance, some are dubbing it the Emily in Paris and Divergent crossover we didn’t know we needed.

With Emily in Paris Season 5 in the works, it’s hard not to hope Gabriel finds the same clarity in love as Bravo has IRL. If life imitates art, maybe this chef’s next dish will finally be love that lasts.