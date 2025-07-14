It seems like Alex Cooper always has something new in the works, from her record-breaking Call Her Daddy podcast and Unwell Hydration (her electrolyte drink mix company), to singing at a baseball game. And now, Cooper is stepping into even further uncharted territory: reality television. The Call Her Daddy host will be producing Love Overboard, a reality dating show, with Hulu.

The unscripted show will center around singles who board a luxury yacht in hopes of finding love. The synopsis reads, “As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?” As with all the best dating shows, there’s sure to be drama. The show’s tagline added that “gaining access to the yacht’s extravagant amenities won’t be so simple,” teasing potential challenges for contestants. Love Overboard is set to be Cooper’s debut TV show under Unwell Productions. Unwell will be working with Jeff Jenkins Productions, the team behind a few other reality TV favorites, like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and My Unorthodox Life. Cooper is set to be the show’s executive producer, alongside her husband, Matt Kaplan, known for producing the To All The Boys series and XO, Kitty.

Cooper said in a statement that the Love Overboard dating series “marks a major milestone for us, perfectly reflecting our vision of creating bold, unfiltered content that pushes boundaries. We’ve designed a truly unique dating show, and I can’t wait for viewers to see what Unwell is capable of.”

Love Overboard”s Host

Gabby Windey is set to be the host of Love Overboard. Windey is no stranger to reality TV or dating shows herself — in 2022, she starred as a contestant on Season 26 of The Bachelor, finishing as a runner up, and returned as The Bachelorette for Season 19. In March, she was the winner of Season 3 of The Traitors, a reality competition show. Needless to say, she’s got lots of reality TV experience, making her the perfect choice for Love Overboard.

In addition to her extensive reality TV resumé, Windey has worn many hats, just like Cooper. She’s done a little bit of everything in the past, from being a Denver Broncos cheerleader to starring on Dancing With The Stars. Much like Cooper, Windey also hosts her own podcast, Long Winded With Gabby Windey, in which she discusses topics like dating, sexuality, mental health, and pop culture.

Love Overboard‘s Release Date

Love Overboard is set to be released on Hulu in 2026. No exact release date has been confirmed yet.