As an avid Love Island watcher since high school, I can’t express how many times I have rewatched Season 6 of Love Island USA. After last season’s twists and turns, a Casa Amor recoupling that genuinely will live in my head rent free, and the holy trinity of the PPG (Leah Kateb, Serena Page and JaNa Craig), I already am raising my expectations for this year’s season. Each season of Love Island USA follows a new group of singles entering the villa to find their next relationship. Audiences vote and choose which islanders they want to see stay in the villa, and the couples are put to the test in order to win the grand prize of $100,000. As fans follow the islanders throughout the entire summer, the season gets more intense as the budding relationships are tested.

While audiences around the world are anxiously awaiting to see when we’ll get our first look at the villa in 2025, there is a possibility for fans to live out their own Love Island dreams: becoming one of the selected islanders to receive the golden ticket to Fiji. While the casting process is mostly unknown to the general audience, there is a way to submit yourself for this year’s Love Island season.

Peacock

There is an application to apply for Love Island USA Season 7.

Every year leading up to the next Love Island season, the application process opens for all singles to apply. Casting Crane, the casting agency for Love Island USA, requires all candidates to be 18 years old before submitting themselves to the open casting call. The application asks candidates personal questions about who they are, where they live, and their social media platform handles.

During the application, candidates are also required to answer questions about what their interests are, if they’re related to any celebrities, and what their friends would say about them. There is also an optional opportunity for candidates to submit self-tapes of themselves telling stories about their most embarrassing dates, and to pitch themselves as a potential islander. The application is in-depth to say the least.

As we get closer to jetsetting back to Fiji for Season 7, I personally cannot wait to see this year’s cast — and find out who will be the next winning couple.