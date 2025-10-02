Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
love island usa halloween costumes
@x_olandria on Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

9 ‘Love Island USA’ Halloween Costume Ideas From Season 7

Halloween is fast approaching, which means it’s time to start planning for your costume. If you’re looking for the perfect balance of recognizable and creative, Halloween costumes that take inspiration from iconic pop culture moments are always going to be a hit. Luckily for us, this year was filled with pop culture moments (and gorgeous looks) to copy, from the new season of TSITP to Sabrina Carpenter’s new releases. But, one show really does stand out among the rest this year: Love Island USA

The reality dating show Love Island USA went absolutely viral this year, with a lively cast and so many cute looks. Therefore, if you’re stumped on what to wear this Halloween, this might be your saving grace. Of course you still want your look to be recognizable, which means selecting an outfit people will understand at first glance. Below, you’ll find some of the most show-stopping and memorable looks from the past two seasons of Love Island USA. With these as inspo, you’ll have your perfect Love Island USA Halloween costume just in time.

Huda’s Day 1 Look
@sprinklestarr3000

She did her big one with this outfit bro #fypp #fyp #loveuslandusas7 #loveislandusa #hudaloveisland

♬ original sound – ria

Huda was definitely one of the standout stars of this season of Love Island USA. Her opening day look is quite easy to copy. You just need a simple black tube top and a pair of cheetah print ruffle shorts. Pair your outfit with space buns and you’ll be channeling your inner mamacita all night.

Amaya’s MooMoo
@lizzo

AMAYA PAPAYA HIVE WYA? @Love Island USA

♬ original sound – sinnnnni

This season’s winner had tons of stunning looks, but one of her most iconic ones was her moomoo. For this costume, you just need a moomoo — a loose and flowing dress originating from Hawaii. The cuter the pattern, the better.

Huda’s Revenge Dress
@kingbeast_ja

You can see it all in Jeremiah face that Huda revenge dress is working on him #Jeremiah #Huda #loveisland #Revenge #dress #fyp

♬ original sound – KING BEAST

Huda honestly had a few revenge dresses throughout the season, but this purple mini dress tops them all. The actual dress she wore is from Outcast, but any purple and black lace mini dress will work.

Olandria & Her Cowboy Hat
@x_olandria on Instagram

I don’t know who I ship Olandria with more: Nic or the cowboy aesthetic. For this look, you can wear literally anything red and white gingham, but preferably in a two-piece set. Top it off with a cowboy hat and you’re ready to go. 

Chelley’s Reunion Look

Everyone was serving at the reunion, but Chelley’s dress was literally jaw-dropping. The gold fringe is so stunning. There are a few copies of this dress out there from Micas ($50) and Akira ($100). But you definitely won’t just want to be wearing this on Halloween.

Looks From the Heart Rate Challenge
@

♬ –

The heart rate challenge literally uses Halloween costumes, making it a great option for this year. A few looks to copy are Amaya’s pink chef costume and Huda’s maid costume.

Huda’s Mom Announcement Outfit
@loveislandusa

Huda is mommy to her daughter… Mamacita to Nic. 👶 #LoveIslandUSA @hudabubbaaa @Nicolas Vansteenberghe

♬ Love Island USA Im A Mommy – Love Island USA

It’s the meme that took over social media, so it deserves to be your next costume (bonus points for a couples costume with Nic). For this look, all you’ll need is a purple bikini top and cover-up skirt. Since this look is a little less known, add a fake mic necklace (you can find one on Etsy or make one yourself with black string and a black puff ball).

GRWM Outfits
@screech.vibes

Amaya Papaya is ready for her final date #amaya #amayapapaya #bryan #Lovelsland #loveislandusa #loveislandusaseason7 #screech_vibes #theafawuahs #screechvibes Love island USA season 7 episode 36 Finale

♬ original sound – Screech Vibes 🇬🇭🇬🇧

Some of the best scenes from this season came when the girls were getting ready. Combine skin care headbands and wristbands with a cute PJ set and you’re ready to get ready.

The Intro Bikinis

This season had an amazing intro featuring many cute outfits. Choose any look you like, from Huda’s pink bikini from AMI Clubwear ($20) to Olandria’s leopard print look. You can pair these suits with sunglasses and crochet cover ups to complete the look. 

