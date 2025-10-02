Halloween is fast approaching, which means it’s time to start planning for your costume. If you’re looking for the perfect balance of recognizable and creative, Halloween costumes that take inspiration from iconic pop culture moments are always going to be a hit. Luckily for us, this year was filled with pop culture moments (and gorgeous looks) to copy, from the new season of TSITP to Sabrina Carpenter’s new releases. But, one show really does stand out among the rest this year: Love Island USA.

The reality dating show Love Island USA went absolutely viral this year, with a lively cast and so many cute looks. Therefore, if you’re stumped on what to wear this Halloween, this might be your saving grace. Of course you still want your look to be recognizable, which means selecting an outfit people will understand at first glance. Below, you’ll find some of the most show-stopping and memorable looks from the past two seasons of Love Island USA. With these as inspo, you’ll have your perfect Love Island USA Halloween costume just in time.