Wait, Are ‘LIB’s Sara & Joey *Actually* Dating?

Here I was, thinking that after the reunion, there wouldn’t be any more shocking info about anyone from Season 8 of Love is Blind. But it turns out I was wrong. Two contestants are apparently dating, and I could not be more shocked that it’s Joey and Sara!

Yes, you read that right. Joey and Sara are reportedly dating after fans saw them out and about together. This news comes as a major shock, but it’s not a huge surprise since it was revealed during the reunion episode that Joey had tried cozying up to some of the LIB ladies at a bar after filming wrapped.

Though it was revealed during the reunion that Joey apparently had his eyes set on Madison, it’s now come out that he got close to Sara after his breakup with Monica.

Besides all the sightings of Joey and Sara out together, TikTok user @storytimewithrikkii reported that someone close to the pair confirmed that they are dating and have been for a while but are waiting for everything to die down to announce their relationship. Now before you ask, no, Sara and Monica don’t follow each other. According to Rikkii, Monica was blindsided by the news of Sara and Joey’s relationship. It’s also important to note that Sara and Joey sat next to each other during the reunion. Was this intentional or just a coincidence? With the news of them supposedly dating, I’m guessing it’s the former.

Sara’s ex, Ben, even fueled dating rumors on TikTok when he spoke on her and Joey’s relationship. “I’m not confirming anything but them being together isn’t necessarily a surprise, especially based on what Joey may have done with Madison,” he said. “Who knows.”

Despite dating rumors, Sara denied that she and Joey are romantically involved while appearing on the Viall Files podcast on March 13. “I’ve seen this a few times online in the past 24 hours,” she said. “To be clear, me and Joey are not dating.”

Sara continued, “There was a love square between me, Monica, Ben, and Joey. We were all talking to each other until the second to last day in the pods. Me and Joey did establish a really great friendship… I’m just very grateful that I’ve met him. We definitely have a friendship. We’re definitely not dating.”

I’m interested to see how this develops and if Joey and Sara really are just friends or something more.