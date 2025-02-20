WDYM Two More ‘LIB’ Season 8 Couples Got Engaged In The Pods?!

Who would’ve thought that Season 8 of Love is Blind could get even crazier? The couples literally just got out of the pods and now the streets are saying that there were two other engagements that just weren’t shown. Can someone tell me why LIB does this because I need answers.

If you remember from the first time in the pods, before Devin met Virginia, he was exploring his connection with Brittany, aka B Dot. However, this relationship soon came to an end when Devin decided that his connection with Virginia was stronger. This ended Brittany’s journey in the pods…or so we thought!

According to a source close to TikTok user, @storytimewithrikkii, Brittany formed a connection with another contestant, Mo, inside of the pods, and the pair actually got engaged! The source went on to dive into how the pair had great conversations in the pods, specifically about their heritages, but Mo failed to tell Brittany that he had never dated a Black woman before proposing. Going off their supposed great connection, Brittany decided to skip the Honduras trip with Mo and travel back home together. That was until everything revealed itself. Supposedly, on a date, Brittany had discovered the truth about Mo’s dating history of exclusively dating white women and in her own good conscience, she decided to end the engagement.

@storytimewithrikkii Did you know that our girl B Dot, Brittany on Love Is Blind Season 8 actually got engaged to another cast member this season. 👀💍 BUT The storyline was cut and we didn’t see it. She is one of TWO couples that actually got engaged this season but wasn’t shown. For the other couple reveal check out @Reality Receipts Podcast newest clip! This couple is still together and been dating for almost a year! #loveisblindseason8 #loveisblindtea #loveisblindnetflix #loveisblind #loveisblindtiktok #loveisblindtok ♬ original sound – storytimewithrikkii

This news is especially crazy after hearingBrittany open up to Devin in the pods about her bisexuality. This was a contributing factor as to why Devin and Brittany ended their connection and Mo’s secrecy just proves that Brittany spearheaded in catching red flags. To top it all off, @storytimewithrikkii reached out to Mo via Instagram for a comment to which he responded, “Hi! Thanks for reaching out. Is that coming directly from Brittany? That she ended it and because of that reason?” Of course, @storytimewithrikkii had to keep her sources secret so she followed up by pursuing the question, which she didn’t receive a further answer to.

All I can say is that I knew I loved Brittany for a reason and the fact that she stood her ground proves everything to me. But she and Mo weren’t the only one who’s engagement didn’t get any airtime

To make LIB Season 8 even crazier, it turns out that Kylie and Brian, who were both barely seen, also got engaged in the pods. Though not much is known about their relationship, including whether they’re still engaged or not, it has been reported that the pair are still together a year after the pods! Unlike a certain couple we know.

This has been one wild ride, to say the least, and I don’t expect the upcoming episodes to make things better.