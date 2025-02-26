‘LIB’ Season 8 Apparently Had *Another* Engagement That Wasn’t Shown

Just when we thought Brittany and Mo and Kylie and Brian were the only two couples whose engagements were cut from Love Is Blind Season 8, yet ANOTHER couple apparently got engaged in the pods — we just didn’t get to see it. You heard that right, one more couple from the pods, who virtually had no screen time, had formed a deep connection that continued outside of the pods, and it was none other than Vanessa and Adam!

If you’re anything like me, you’re probably wondering who they even are and I don’t blame you! Thanks to TikTok user @storytimewithrikkii, followers got a glimpse into the unseen aspects of Vanessa and Adam’s relationship timeline. They both got basically no screen time, yet formed a deep enough connection to make it all the way up to the engagement day before breaking it off. Adam was even seen on the last day in the lounge because of his connection with Vanessa!

Thanks to a Feb. 21 interview Vanessa’s mom did with MPR News, we got some deets into the LIB contestant’s pod connection that didn’t air for some reason. According to her mom, Vanessa and Adam’s breakup happened in Madison and Alex form, except Adam was the one to realize he wasn’t ready for an engagement. However, unlike Madison and Alex, Vanessa and Adam continue dating for a little while after leaving the show.

So, why didn’t LIB show this relationship? No one — not even Vanessa — has a clue. According to her mom,Vanessa was confused as to why her connection with Adam didn’t make it to air seeing as it was very real for the both of them and ended in *lots* of emotion.

Production had an opportunity to show some diversity this season, but completely missed the mark by leaving out Vanessa and Adam’s storyline. It’s not like there weren’t people of color looking for love this season.

When asked about Season 8’s lack of diversity in a Feb. 19 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Love Is Blind creator, Chris Coelen, claimed that showcasing mostly white contestants’ relationships this time around wasn’t deliberate. “Well, the show casts itself,” he said. “We put people in the pods, and you try to have a very diverse group of people in lots of different ways [at the start]. And then, the people who get engaged are the people who get engaged. The people who fall in love are the people who fall in love.” If this is the case, someone explain to me why *three* couples’s connections and engagements weren’t shown?

This season of Love is Blind is definitely something and I’m interested to see if Vanessa will eventually speak out about the connection she formed with Adam and share what really happened inside the pods with production because the tea is heating up.