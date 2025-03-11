‘LIB’s Joey Has A ‘Bachelor’ Audition Video & It’s So Cringe

I’m sorry, but if you thought Joey’s actions on Season 8 of Love is Blind were cringe, his audition video for The Bachelor takes the cake. After a very anti-climactic season for Joey and Monica’s relationship, I truly believed that after their break up at the altar, that would be the last we heard from Joey. Throughout the course of Season 8, Joey became almost notorious for his big personality, but he became associated with cringe in my mind. I thought that when the season came to a close, Joey would become a distant memory, but an old video of him has surfaced and now, it’s haunting my thoughts.

The last thing I expected was to see Joey’s audition for The Bachelor (pre-LIB) and all I have to say is that it’s… something. A snippet of the video posted by @giletslays on TikTok opens up with Joey ripping his shirt off in a way that I assume is supposed to be seductive. But instead, it’s really awkward and hard to watch because it’s way too long of a cut for just the start of a video. Once the 15 seconds of awkwardness is over, Joey starts yelling while wearing an apron, acting like a host of his very own show “Joey’s Kitchen.”

Already, the video starts off as a hard watch and viewers haven’t even learned anything about him — something that’s meant to be the goal of an audition video, right? The whole thing is practically a skit for the first 40 seconds and I kid you not, the only things that happen are Joey trying to rip his shirt, him acting like a TV show host, and serving bananas and ham to a random girl before taking a supposed shot.

Following this real or fake shot, Joey is asked, “Have you ever been in love?” to which he answers, “No” and very fakely cries before the video comes to an end.

Watching this video made me physically cringe after seeing how Joey was on LIB. This may be the first and only time I’m really shell-shocked and have nothing to say other than that the video speaks for itself. You may very well be just as weirded out as I am.