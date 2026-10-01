When Will ‘The Love Hypothesis’ Sequel Come Out? The Book Is Already Being Adapted

Fans of The Love Hypothesis book and movie have more to look forward to. On Tuesday, Sept. 29, author Ali Hazelwood announced a surprise sequel to her well-loved romance book The Love Hypothesis on Instagram. The announcement came in the form of a post featuring the cover of the upcoming novel, The Two-Body Problem, with Olive and Adam pictured facing away from view. The announcement came just days after the release of The Love Hypothesis movie adaptation on Prime Video on Sept. 23.

First published in 2021, The Love Hypothesis follows third-year Ph.D. student Olive Smith, who finds herself in a fake-dating arrangement with Dr. Adam Carlsen (or “Dr. Evil,” as his graduate students call him), a famously formidable biology professor. The romance novel quickly became one of Hazelwood’s most beloved novels to date, earning a devoted fan base, and eventually making its way to the screen with the Prime Video adaptation. The movie stars Lili Reinhart as Olive and Tom Bateman as Adam.

Hazelwood seemed to suggest that the making of The Love Hypothesis film adaptation served as some inspiration for the upcoming book sequel, but hasn’t shared too much yet about how it came to be. She wrote in her Instagram post, “For now let me just say that the TLH movie and its cast made me fall for Adam and Olive all over again, that revisiting them was an absolute pleasure.”

Coming Feb. 2, 2027, The Two-Body Problem offers readers the chance to spend more time with Olive and Adam beyond the events of the original novel. And based on Hazelwood’s description, the sequel will offer a new look at their relationship as they navigate life together after the early stages of their romance. The author and neuroscientist gave readers a glimpse into what to expect, saying, “The Two-Body Problem spans a couple of years, and it’s a mix of slice of life, postdoctoral turmoil, and unflinching exploration of the hardest challenge one will face in a long-term relationship: deciding what to have for dinner.”

But that’s not all. There’s a new movie possibly on the horizon. Per her announcement, Hazelwood revealed MRC is developing a film adaption based on The Two-Body Problem for Amazon MGM Studios. However, there is a caveat. Hazelwood was careful not to make any promises about the film happening, noting that “nothing is guaranteed.” For now, there doesn’t seem to be any indication of movement beyond the development stage, and there’s no word yet on a production timeline, cast, or release date.

With The Two-Body Problem book not arriving until early next year, and the corresponding film’s ambiguous future, we might be waiting a few years to see Olive and Adam on our screens again, if the movie happens at all. Luckily, there’s always the first movie to rewatch, and a new book to look forward to reading come February.