Unpacking The Drama Surrounding ‘LIB’ Tyler’s Secret Family



Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 7 follow. The seventh season of Love Is Blind dropped on Oct. 2, and it’s safe to say it already has its fair share of drama. From Monica and Stephen’s messy breakup to Leo and Brittany’s sudden disappearance from the show after getting engaged, Season 7 has been on fire. Of course, I knew this season would be an entertaining watch, but there’s actually been even more drama brewing off-camera that sleuthing fans have picked up on — namely Tyler’s revelation that he’s a sperm donor with three kids, which he apparently kept (mostly) hidden from the show. So, does Tyler actually have a secret family that he purposely didn’t tell Ashley about until Episode 9? Here’s what we know.

Drama ensued online on Oct. 7, when someone named Lovetta Thomas posted an Instagram video montage with photos of the Love Is Blind star with three young children. In the post, Lovetta implied these were Tyler’s kids, especially in the post’s caption, where she used the hashtags “#deadbeatdad” and “#whothrowstheirkidsawayforashow.” Her Campus reached out to Tyler’s team for comment on Lovetta’s post, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

As Lovetta’s post made its rounds on social media, fans were confused (to say the least) by the prospect that Tyler would fail to mention he has three children in the early episodes of Season 7. Some even wondered if maybe he did talk about his children with Ashley while they were in the pods in an unaired conversation. However, that proved not to be the case, because at the end of Episode 9, which dropped on Oct. 9, Tyler told Ashley that he fathered three kids… as a sperm donor.

Netflix

Ashley was visibly upset over the revelation and told Tyler, “We’re talking about joining a union, merging lives. This is something I should have known before agreeing to say yes.” Tyler confirmed during Episode 9 that he’s the father of two girls and a boy, but did not provide any more details about the kids or his relationship with their mother.

Tyler had to know this major detail of his life would come out one way or another, so it shocked fans (and Ashley, clearly) that he failed to talk about the kids he’s fathered during the pod-dating stage of the experiment. For some, this might seem like a notable piece of information you’d tell someone you were dating and are now engaged to, especially on a platform as public as Love Is Blind.

Despite Tyler’s statement on the show that he fathered these kids as a sperm donor, fans are confused about what his role is actually supposed to be in their lives, thanks in large part to Lovetta’s social media activity. TikTok creator @positivelyuncensored reported on this drama on Oct. 7 with a video featuring a screenshot of an additional Facebook post made by Lovetta claiming Tyler’s “3 kids [have] been looking for him!!!” which implied he hasn’t been in contact with the kids for a while. Her Campus reached out to Tyler’s team for comment about the Facebook post, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to the screenshots from Lovetta’s comments section under her Facebook post, she claimed Tyler “was in touch” before he set off to film Love Is Blind in the fall of 2023 and that the family was “rooting for him” during the process, despite him not being romantically involved with the mother of the children at the time.

This controversy surrounding Tyler has left fans shook, with many sharing their reactions on social media.

It’s unclear how much more of this family drama Tyler and Ashley will address in Season 7, but if I have to guess, I’d assume they’re definitely going to chat about it during the reunion, which premieres Oct. 30. In the meantime, I’ll be watching Episodes 10 and 11 and the finale when they’re released on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, respectively.