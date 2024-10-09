I Can’t Talk RN, Busy Thinking About The Monica & Stephen Drama On ‘LIB’

Another season of Love is Blind means another season filled with drama. One Season 7 couple in particular has definitely had drama following them, from the pods and Mexico into the real world and it’s so messy, I can’t look away. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 7 follow.

Monica and Stephen first connected in the pods as they reinforced the idea that the love they’re both searching for emphasizes the importance of communication and that expecting perfection is unrealistic. But cracks began to form when Stephen confessed to Monica in the pods that he “technically holds the title of being a cheater” after he shared that he cheated on an ex-girlfriend that he felt he “didn’t deserve.” Monica met this confession with grace and appreciated the fact that he was open with her.

The pair became official in the pods (adorable) and even shared “I love you”s. Stephen then proposed to Monica and their reveal was pretty cute TBH, even though their nerves were palpable. However, as the two began to spend more time together on their romantic getaway in Mexico, it seemed as though they weren’t as compatible as they had initially thought they were.

Netflix

One notable scene that made viewers cringe was when the two returned to their hotel room following a couple’s beach party where there seemed to be a total vibe switch. While Monica had initially said that she loved how chatty Stephen was in the pods, when he was talking about their dynamic with the other LIB contestants in Mexico, Monica called him out for being “chatty,” sharing that she couldn’t “get a word in.”

Dang Monica essentially tell Stephen to shut up mid sentence because she tired of him talking 🙃🙃🙃 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/ZpOhU6u8Gh — Doctor Boo (@prettygurl2890) October 4, 2024

TBH, viewers felt as though there were many instances between the two where Monica seemed annoyed by Stephen, but it looked as though Monica couldn’t quite tell if what she was feeling was warranted or not. Ultimately, she felt like Stephen made many promises to her in the pods but didn’t keep them in the real world, like giving her flowers.

While many fans felt bad for Stephen and as thought his chattiness should be embraced and not shamed, episode 8 definitely shifted many Pro-Stephen viewer’s opinions. During the episode, it was revealedthat Stephen was sexting another girl all while he was engaged to Monica (so he’s not so much of a former cheater after all).

Monica called him out on his behavior, demanding to see the texts that he (conveniently) deleted. “I shouldn’t have come on the show,” Stephen confessed to Monica. She clapped back, saying, “You f*cking put a ring on my finger, and now you shouldn’t have been on the show?” shedding light on the fact that Stephen robbed her of the genuine love that she was looking for upon joining LIB.

The couple broke up following the conversation, and I for one am heartbroken that Monica didn’t get the experience that she absolutely deserved.