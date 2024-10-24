Season 7 of Love Is Blind has concluded, and let me tell you, it is filled with a bunch of unexpected twists and turns (anyone else still upset at the Marissa and Ramses’s breakup?). Fans saw many relationships come and go this season, but one couple that stole everyone’s hearts and remained pretty strong since the beginning was Taylor and Garrett. Right from the start, the two were destined to be together and matched on a different level from the other couples. Since the couple still appears to be together, let’s look at their astrological compatibility to see if they were really meant to be.

Dissecting a couple’s astrological compatibility tells us more about their characteristics, romantic strengths, and how well they’ll go together. In regards to dating, there may be some concern about knowing which pairs are compatible and which ones aren’t. No matter what the outcome is, the stars won’t fail to tell us if Taylor and Garrett are truly meant for each other.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the astrological compatibility of Taylor and Garrett.

Taylor

Starting off with Taylor, she is a certified spicy Pisces. Pisces women are known for their sensitivity, honesty, and reliability in relationships. However, due to their sensitivity, they can be easily hurt by one’s actions, so it’s best to be careful around them. Pisces believe in patience and emotional attachment, which are great aspects when it comes to dating. With their chill vibe and romantic tendencies, they are proven to make great partners in relationships.

During Season 7 of LIB, Taylor built a sincere connection with Garrett, and she was open to sharing her feelings with him, as well as him doing the same.

Garrett

Garrett is a Taurus, and it shares some similarities with Pisces. Taurus men are known to be romantic, sensual, and compassionate in relationships. They believe in being loyal and dependable, so their partner can always rely on them in times of need. However, their worst traits include being stubborn and possessive, which are common red flags that we have seen in LIB so far. Although we don’t see Garrett presenting the worst traits of being a Taurus during the Season 7, he is shown to be a homebody and adventurous, which are also some common traits.

Like Taylor, Garrett was open to emotional attachment, as he was grounded in knowing more about Taylor’s feelings and aspects of life. Garret also had a burning desire to love someone who was willing to be open with him, and it turns out that Taylor was that person.

Pisces and Taurus: Love Compatibility

It goes without saying that these signs are meant to be together like burgers and fries. With both having the same values, understanding, and being heavily romantic, Taylor and Garrett defeat all odds of being compatible. Specifically with how quickly they connected in the pods, I knew that their connection would’ve gotten even stronger leading up to their face-to-face reveal.

Although there were some bumps in the road with Garrett not telling Taylor about a message from a past lover, it became clear that he never intended to hurt her. After that, it seemed he always had her best interests and heart and we love this for them!