Hold up… “What Was That”? Lorde is back and better than ever! After her most recent single “What Was That” was released on April 24, fans have been speculating about the release of her next studio album, and that’s exactly what she’s delivered. Lorde’s Virgin album is coming this summer, and fans finally know some details about it.

On April 30, Lorde gave fans an official sneak peek and more info about her fourth studio album, Virgin. Lorde took to her Instagram to release the cover art of the album, featuring a blue X-ray of a pelvis with a zipper going down the middle, a belt buckle in the center, and the outline of an IUD. The image was accompanied by the caption, “Virgin.”

As if the cover art and album name weren’t enough, Lorde took to her website to drop more details. The artist described the album as “100% written in blood.” Fans can definitely expect Lorde to channel her Pure Heroine roots, showcasing raw emotion and realness that we got a glimpse of in “What Was That.”

When will Lorde’s Virgin be released?

Along with many other teases about the album on her website, Lorde officially announced on April 30 that fans can expect the full release of Virgin on June 27. It’s safe to say that she’ll be dominating radios and headphones this summer.

The Virgin Track list

Though there is no confirmed track list yet, Apple Music has the album listed as having 11 tracks. Among them, we can expect “What Was That.” Especially considering Lorde’s recent Washington Square Park fan event on April 23, it won’t be a surprise if this track is featured on the album. The event featured Lorde hosting a listening party for the single ahead of the release, singing and dancing along with fans in the fountain before the event was shut down.

Lorde’s Virgin Album Cover

Lorde’s fourth studio album features some abstract cover art. The cover features a blue-hued pelvic X-ray with a zipper down the middle, from what seems to be drawn from a belt buckle. On the right of the zipper there is a IUD floating, which may be a glimpse into the type of vulnerability and realness that we can expect from Lorde on this album.

What Lorde Fans Can Expect From Virgin

Though fans don’t have everything figured out about the album just yet, Lorde shared her own thoughts and expression of the album in her own words in an email to fans about Virgin. “THE COLOUR OF THE ALBUM IS CLEAR. LIKE BATHWATER, WINDOWS, ICE, SPIT. FULL TRANSPARENCY,” she began. “THE LANGUAGE IS PLAIN AND UNSENTIMENTAL. THE SOUNDS ARE THE SAME WHEREVER POSSIBLE.”

“I WAS TRYING TO SEE MYSELF, ALL THE WAY THROUGH. I WAS TRYING TO MAKE A DOCUMENT THAT REFLECTED MY FEMININITY: RAW, PRIMAL, INNOCENT, ELEGANT, OPENHEARTED, SPIRITUAL, MASC,” she went on.

“I’M PROUD AND SCARED OF THIS ALBUM,” Lorde signed off. “THERE’S NOWHERE TO HIDE. I BELIEVE THAT PUTTING THE DEEPEST PARTS OF OURSELVES TO MUSIC IS WHAT SETS US FREE.”

After her guest appearance at Charli xcx’s Coachella performance, Lorde is dominating our feeds once more. With the start of summer nearly here, Virgin is going to give fans everything they’ve been wanting.