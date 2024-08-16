The Meaning Behind Lisa & Rosalía “New Woman” Lyrics Is So Empowering

If there’s one thing music lovers can expect on Fridays are new songs being released. On Aug. 15, Lisa from BLACKPINK and iconic Rosalía dropped their brand new song “New Woman” and I’ll be the first to tell you that it’s a major bop! The two singers came together to maximize their joint slayage and will have everyone feeling themselves with this powerful anthem.

Whether you’re a fan of just Lisa, Rosalía or both, there’s no doubt that this new song is going to be on repeat for a lot of people for the foreseeable future. Let’s break down the lyrics of “New Woman.”

Following the intro, which introduces the singers, the first verse starts with Lisa singing, “Soak up, all new/ So I cut/ I go, go to the root/ Off the bloom/ yeah.” The verse paints the picture of Lisa letting go of her old self to grow and bloom, much like a plant growing from its roots.

In the pre-chorus, the girls sing, “Purple into gold/ Pain has come and gone again/ Walked through that fire/ I rediscover.” The lyric is a reference to the story of King Midas, who had the ability to turn everything he touched into gold.

In the song’s music video, purple is represented by flowers, but it could also represent a bruise and how Lisa and Rosalía have found themselves through hard times. In the chorus, the superstars sing, “Hit it when I serve/ B*tch, you better swerve/ Revving up my ah-ah-ah-ah-ah aura/Focus on my mind/ Taking my time/ I’m a new woman, woman/ B*tch, you better swerve/ Revving up my ah-ah-ah-ah-ah aura/ Focus on my mind/ Taking my time/ I’m a new woman, woman.” Here Lisa compares increasing her aura to the revs of a car’s engine.

In the post-chorus, Lisa sings, “Face, eyes, body, go wild/ You want this?/ I’m a new woman, woman/ Eyes, I’m all about that mind/ You want this?/ I’m a new woman.” She’s celebrating her new identity, showing off that she’s confident and self-assured. With “You want this?,” Lisa is asking if the world is ready to see the new her, as well as telling everyone she’s not who she used to be.

In the music video, a man is peeking through his window shades watching Lisa dance. At first, she is unaware of him, but as the video progresses, she turns to face him as he watches her, and it ends with him closing the blinds and leaving. This could represent Lisa being aware of what people think of her, but not caring.

The song ends with, “Gimme that Alpha, yuh/ Gimme that bigger, the better, ugh/ Feeding you the bloom growing out my sleeve/ Kissed from a rose, rose, what a, what a meal/ Bad luck a sucker, gotta make you tougher/ Tryna say you suffer/ Oh, don’t blame your mother/ Elevate, I liberate to a new frontier/ I’m a new woman.” These lyrics could mean that Lisa wants the best from a relationship. The use of Alpha could indicate that Lisa wants someone strong who will stand out. She will also do her best and give all her passion for her lover and give them something beautiful and unexpected, much like a flower blooming from a hidden place.

I want to give a big “thank you” to Lisa and Rosalía for giving me my new go-to song. If you need new music to bop to, make sure to listen to “New Woman” if you haven’t already.