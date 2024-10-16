Sorry Not Sorry, But LISA, Cher, & Tyla Were The True Stars Of The VS Fashion Show

I think I’ve uncovered Victoria’s secret when it comes to creating a runway show that everyone’s buzzing about — it’s all about the performances. The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show premiered on Oct. 15, nearly six years after its last live event, and featured some unforgettable performances from Tyla, Blackpink’s LISA, and icon Cher.

The trio made history as they were the first ever all-female lineup for the show. It was girl power at its finest and TBH, the biggest highlights of the night. Blackpink’s LISA opened the runway show by posing on a motorcycle while the instrumentals to her song “Rockstar” played. Moments later, she began vocalizing on the tune while surrounded by backup dancers. LISA’s outfit for the performance was a black latex two-piece with the top portion resembling angel wings and a star as a staple piece. Fans of LISA, also known as Blink (a Blackpink fan moniker), may be familiar with the star design, as it’s the same star emblem used in several “Rockstar” promotions teasers, as well as at the end of both the “Rockstar” and “New Woman” music videos. While singing the song’s bridge on the runway, Lisa did a fierce breakdance with the support of backup dancers before finishing with her own strut on the catwalk.

Later in the show, LISA reappeared to sing her more softer single “Moonlit Floor” as she introduced model Ashley Graham to stage. LISA had an additional clothing change, embodying the Victoria’s Secret angel style by donning a black floral-laced two-piece complete with her very own gold angel wings.

Lisa’s performances turned heads, and X/Twitter users haven’t stopped obsessing over both performances.

Another singer who dominated the VS Fashion Show stage was Tyla. As the runway models graced the stage, Tyla looked angelic, wearing an electric silver and gold two-piece with a silver garter. She completed the ensemble with sparkly heels and white angel wings. Tyla began her performance with “Push 2 Start,” a single from the deluxe version of her debut album, Tyla + , which was released on Oct. 11. She also performed her viral hit “Water.” Before the show, Tyla discussed her outfit with Harper’s Bazaar, sharing how she planned to incorporate it into her performance. “We created something that would tie in with the show, something that would be nice for me to perform in,” she said.” It’s very glitzy and it’s kind of different to what I’m used to.”

Fans couldn’t help but flock to X to praise Tyla’s jaw-dropping performance, which resulted in some entertaining comments.

Last but certainly not least, Cher closed out the stunning performance with a chorus welcoming her as she sang the dance-heavy 90s classics “Strong Enough” and “Believe.” The performance will go down in VSFS history, with Bella Hadid making a surprise appearance as one of the last models to walk the runway. Fans of both Cher and Hadid voiced their excitement on X.

These performances definitely gave major girl power vibes!