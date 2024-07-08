Here’s Why The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Lily Chee & Tobey Maguire

Every Fourth of July, I get super excited for three main reasons: 1) watching the dazzling firework shows broadcasted nationwide, 2) seeing who crushes it at the hot dog eating contest, and 3) the iconic Hamptons White Party. Hosted by billionaire Michael Rubin, this annual Hamptons bash is the ultimate Independence Day celebration, and it always comes with its fair share of tea. And this year, Ashtin Earle and John Summit weren’t the only two catching the world’s attention: my 2024 bingo card could’ve never seen Tobey Maguire and Lily Chee cozying up together.

During the holiday, the 49-year-old Spider-Man star was spotted with his arm around the 20-year-old model-actress. Who would’ve thought? Social media lit up as brightly as the spectacular fireworks when Chee shared glimpses of the festivities on her Instagram Stories, capturing moments under soft pink lights with friends and a celebratory fireworks emoji. Even if we can’t make it to the Hamptons, scrolling through these snapshots on Instagram feels like a virtual VIP pass. But who is Lily Chee, and why is Maguire suddenly swinging in?

@aria.ackerman Im not against age gap couples as much as most people on here but its not sitting right with me guys😭 i remember seeing her on tiktok when she was like 15 she’s only a year younger than me but feels SO young to me. Him being friends with leonardio makes so much sense.. imo age gaps are fine as long as you’re of age and when its out of pure interest for eachother not relating to age, age gaps are weird when you seek out someone young just for the sake of them being young. #lilychee #tobymaguire #spiderman ♬ shake shake shake – music4may

Who is Lily Chee?

Chee is a New York-based content creator, actress, and model. At the age of 10, Chee was discovered after her soccer game by her now-manager, and she has just skyrocketed into the industry since then. She’s known for her work with top fashion brands, such as Cartier, Dior, Prada, Ralph Lauren, and more. Additionally, she can be recognized for her role as Young Elektra in the Marvel TV series Daredevil.

Being nominated for the Best Breakout YouTuber award, her social media presence of over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.2 million followers on TikTok has absolutely cemented her status as a leading influencer among Gen Z.

Are Lily Chee and Tobey Maguire dating?

So, rumors are swirling that the two are more than just friends after they were spotted leaving the Fanatics CEO’s annual star-studded party together. Maguire was seen guiding her down the driveway, his hand gently on the small of her back. While this isn’t any sort of confirmation that the two are dating, it definitely has the internet’s attention.

But wait, isn’t Tobey Maguire married? Well, since parting ways with his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer in 2016 after nearly a decade of marriage, Tobey has been flying solo. The couple, who met in 2003 and married in 2007, have two children together, Ruby, 17, and Otis, 15.

Fans were quick to note how Maguire is literally besties with Leonardo DiCaprio, a familiar face known for his romantic links with young models and actresses. While Tobey swung into action as Spider-Man long before Chee entered the world, the sight of him alongside Lily has set off everyone’s Spidey-senses. I mean, I have my opinions — but what do I know?

Could Lily and Tobey simply be teaming up on a new project, or is there something more between them? I guess we’ll have to wait to find out.