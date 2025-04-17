Lil Wayne’s New Album Has Some *Wild* Features

Check on your elder Gen Z and millennial friends — Lil Wayne is back. ICYMI, the “How To Love” rapper recently announced his fourteenth studio album, Tha Carter VI, which is set to drop in June. And fans (me) aren’t just excited about the return of Tunechi, they’re absolutely losing it over the features on the album. I mean, Miley Cyrus and Lil Wayne? Sign me TF up.

After much speculation, and a Super Bowl 2025 Cetaphil commercial that teased the album’s release, Wayne and Republic Records confirmed Tha Carter VI back in February. The album serves as the sixth installment of Wayne’s Tha Carter series — which is a whole other deep dive that your millennial coworkers would go on and on about. On April 17, Rolling Stone released the confirmed collaborations on the upcoming Tha Carter VI album, and if there’s one thing to know about Tunechi, it’s that he always brings it when it comes to the features.

With the album dropping in just a few months, it’s time to start gearing up for (what I believe will be) the album of the summer. Here’s everything you need to know about Tha Carter VI ahead of its release.

Tha Carter VI Release Date:

Tha Carter VI is set to drop on June 6, 2025. Other than the viral Super Bowl commercial, Wayne hasn’t said much about the album on his socials. Hopefully, fans will get to hear snippets, and maybe even get a single, before the album drops in June.

Tha Carter VI Features and Collaborations:

This is the news that sent me into a tizzy. According to Rolling Stone, Wayne’s upcoming album features Miley Cyrus, Wyclef Jean, Andrea Bocelli, Ye (as a producer), Wheezy, MGK, Elephant Man, Kameron Carter (Wayne’s son), and Bono (of U2). I never thought I’d see MGK and Andrea Bocelli appear on the same album, but OK!

According to Wayne, the album was heavily focused on collaboration. In an April 2025 interview with Rolling Stone, Wayne said, “If there’s one thing about this album that’s different, it’s me approaching it like, ‘Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?’” IDK about you, but I’m sat.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Billie Eilish appears on Tha Carter VI as a feature. However, Lil Wayne recorded a track featuring an uncleared Billie Eilish sample, according to Rolling Stone and Eilish’s PR representatives.