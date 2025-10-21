From their start in 2000s teen drama shows to over a decade of marriage, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are a certified Hollywood It Couple. Meester and Brody — who are known for playing Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl and Seth Cohen in The O.C., respectively — have been romantically linked since 2011. In the years since, the pair has built a serious relationship as both spouses and on-screen costars. For a look at Meester and Brody’s romance, here’s a rundown of their relationship timeline.

While Meester and Brody’s relationship isn’t new — they’re a longstanding couple with plenty of fans and shippers from over the years — some recent exciting news is bringing them back into the spotlight. Season 2 of Brody’s popular Netflix comedy Nobody Wants This hits the streamer on Oct. 23, 2025, with Meester making a guest appearance. Based on what fans know about the upcoming season so far, it doesn’t sound like Meester’s character will be romantically linked to Brody’s character. Either way, this co-star moment is adorable for the real-life couple, who have been acting together for the duration of their relationship.

Here’s a complete look at Meester and Brody’s relationship, from married life to co-star life, and everything in between.

Sept. 10, 2011: Meester & Brody Make Their Co-star Debut in The Oranges

The Oranges, an indie romantic comedy, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. In the movie, Meester starred as Nina, a young woman whom her parents attempt to set up with Brody’s character, Toby.

Feb. 6, 2013: Meester & Brody Go Public

After a few weeks of the two quietly spending time together, Us Weekly reported that Meester and Brody were officially dating.

Nov. 20, 2013: Meester & Brody Get Engaged

Things moved quickly in the first year of their relationship. After a few months of dating, E! reported that the pair got engaged.

Feb. 18, 2014: They Get Married in Secret

The teen drama alum couple tied the knot in a secret wedding early in 2014, Us Weekly reported at the time.

April 18, 2014: Their Movie, Life Partners, Premieres

Meester and Brody co-starred in their second film together, Life Partners, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. In the film, Meester played Sasha, the best friend of Gillian Jacobs’s character, Paige. Their friendship is tested when Paige enters a relationship with Brody’s character, Tim.

June 8, 2014: First Married Red Carpet Walk

Meester and Brody walked the Tony Awards red carpet as a married couple, coming a long way from the more discreet days of their relationship, and paving the way for years of red carpet walks to come.

Aug. 4, 2015: Meester & Brody Welcome Their Daughter

Rumors spread for months that Meester and Brody were expecting their first baby, though neither of them confirmed it at the time. In August 2015, the rumors turned out to be true, and the pair welcomed their daughter, Arlo Day.

June 2017: They Give Their First Interview as a Couple

While volunteering at Feeding America’s Summer Hunger Awareness event in Los Angeles, Meester and Brody gave their first red carpet interview as a couple. In this interview with Entertainment Tonight, they laughed about their iconic teen drama characters, Blair and Seth, ending up together in real life.

May 8, 2019: Brody Guest Stars in Single Parents Alongside Meester

Brody made a guest appearance in the Season 1 finale of Meester’s sitcom, Single Parents. In the episode, Brody played Derek, the ex of Meester’s character, Angie.

Aug. 21, 2019: They Go Instagram Official

Meester accompanied Brody to the premiere of his movie Ready or Not, and then posted a photo of them on the red carpet on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Me and my hero” — their Instagram debut after several years of marriage.

Oct. 9, 2019: Brody Returns to Single Parents

Brody made another guest star appearance on Single Parents, which Meester commemorated with another Instagram post. “My boyfriend’s back,” she captioned a photo of Brody on set.

Sept. 2020: Meester & Brody Welcome Their Son

Brody shared on the Twitch show The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular that he and Meester welcomed their second child, a son. “I have a boy and he’s a dream, a dream boy,” Brody shared on the show, per The Sun.

Nov. 21, 2023: Meester Discusses Their Marriage in an Interview

In an interview with E!, Meester gave the world a glimpse into her and Brody’s married life. She shared that they have a “normal relationship with all the good and the hard. We just make it work. We’re super, super lucky, and I think we recognize how lucky we are with one another. We give each other a lot of respect and time and attention and focus.”

Oct. 2025: Meester Guest Stars in Brody’s Nobody Wants This

In February 2025, it was announced that Meester would make a guest appearance in Brody’s Nobody Wants This, in which he stars alongside Kristen Bell. In the show, Meester plays a “middle school nemesis [of Bell’s character] who is now an Instagram mommy influencer,” Variety reported.

Oct. 17, 2025: Meester & Brody Attend the Nobody Wants This Season 2 Premiere

The couple attended the Nobody Wants This Season 2 Premiere in anticipation of the new season hitting Netflix on Oct. 23, 2025. In a red carpet interview with People, Brody revealed that the best part of Meester joining Nobody Wants This was getting to spend time together. “Driving alone together and getting a little alone time,” he shared, “it’s sort of a date night.”