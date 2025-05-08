Lea Michele Just Proved That She Can, In Fact, Read

The internet has given us many gifts over the years: the dress that destroyed friendships (it’s white and gold, BTW), cringey, yet hilarious Vine compilations, Shrek memes, and you absolutely can’t forget about the viral, yet absolutely unhinged, theory that Lea Michele can’t read. And eight years after the theory first arose, Michele finally shut the rumors down on a recent episode of Jake Shane’s podcast, Therapuss. IDK about y’all, but I’m sat.

On May 7, Lea Michele went on Therapuss and addressed the longtime internet rumors. “For everyone who thinks that I can’t f*cking read, I was on the debate team, I mean, I would like, write speeches,” Michele said. “Sometimes I think it’s crazy that people care enough about me that they would make up something, that someone has so little to do in their life and their day, that they would waste it on me is like, hilarious to me.”

Michele said that, at times, she gets “so frustrated” by the rumors because she’s one of the only women in her whole family to get accepted into college, as well as her family being poor and not very educated. “For someone to minimize that, it’s like, so sad and so frustrating,” Michele continued. She then went to read Shane’s note cards, proving to internet “sleuths” that she actually can, in fact, read.

Wait, why do people think that Lea Michele can’t read?

If you’re employed and have no clue what this theory is (and where it comes from), don’t worry — I got you. Starting in 2017, rumors of Michele being illiterate first arose in an episode of the One More Thing podcast, hosted by Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman. In the episode, the two discussed Naya Rivera’s memoir, Sorry Not Sorry, where Rivera mentioned co-star Lea Michele refusing to improvise scenes and allegedly making a “big deal” out of not wanting to improv. The hosts then joked that Michele didn’t want to improv because Ryan Murphy, Glee director, was reading her lines since she “couldn’t read.”

The conspiracy theory gained traction over the years, with social media users finding clips to fuel their theory that Michele couldn’t read. Whether it was not announcing winners at award shows or being seen at book signings with her pen never touching the paper, fans were quick to assume that the actress was illiterate. Fans were so firm on this theory that they were convinced that, when clips of her reading did arise, she was going so far as to memorize the pages.

In 2022, Michele made her debut on TikTok poking fun at the rumors, but never denying them, sending social media users on a deep dive to find out the truth of if she really can read or not.

But even after the episode, fans are still split.

People have been saying that she couldn’t read for YEARS and the fact that she’s saying that she just heard about it proves that she can’t read — COWBOY LANCE 🇺🇸 (@lanceb__) May 8, 2025

It only took a global rumor and a decade of memes… but she did it — thundr.com (@usethundr) May 8, 2025

She’s got an ear piece in, that’s why we can only see one side — paulie ⚓️ (@ratedpaulie) May 7, 2025

She's using an earpiece with someone dictating what's on the paper… pic.twitter.com/Me5OCh9O4L — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslimz) May 7, 2025

the internet is so powerful lolol



imagine seriously entertaining the fact that people trolled you online that you can’t read… years later? loool



i could NEVER let anyone know they got under my skin this way, ever smh — AGOSTINHO™️ ⚔️ (@agostinhozinga) May 8, 2025

What if this is scripted — ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) May 7, 2025

What does debating have to do with being able to read? I'm not saying she can't read; just that being on the debate team has nothing to do with being able to read. — Madam Savant (@MadamSavant) May 8, 2025

Having to PROVE you can read. America is so deep in the trenches lmaooo but this is very, very funny. At least she’s a good sport about it ❤️ — lex in tx (@alexissTyler) May 7, 2025

IDK about y’all, but I think it’s time we finally put these rumors to rest. Case closed, besties. Time to move on to the next internet theory.