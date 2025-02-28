Don’t Freak Out, But Le Sserafim Is Going On Tour

LE SSERAFIM is coming in hot—this time with world tour dates! Yes, you read that correctly. LE SSERAFIM will be embarking on their first world tour since their debut in May 2022, and it looks like I better start saving now! On Feb. 28, the K-pop girl group shared on their joint social media account that they’ll begin their Easy Crazy Hot world tour on April 19 in Incheon, South Korea before traveling to the U.S. in September.

LE SSERAFIM has been teasing their new project, HOT, a fifth EP slated to be released on March 13. HOT‘s release serves as the grand finale to LE SSERAFIM’S trilogy, which was teased all the way back in 2023 and is now being unveiled with the arrival of their global tour.

LE SSERAFIM hinted about the trilogy in December 2023, specifically during the 2023 MAMA Awards. Member Yunjin sang an interlude for their MAMA version of “Eve, Psyche, & the Bluebeard’s Wife,” which drew the most attention from fans at the time. She poked fun at the track’s title, singing, “Eve said she’s getting back (Ayy) / Crazy Psyche on the track (Track) / Bluebeard trippin’, cold sweat for his life / His wife’s got eyes and a vendetta / Promoting a new era, making it look easy / Burn it hot, this is LE SSERAFIM and MANNEQUEEN.”

The group continued teasing the three projects, even mentioning it during the “Good Bones” trailer for their third mini album EASY with the lines “EASY, CRAZY, HOT I can make it.” EASY was later released in February 2024, with the song of the same name serving as the main title track. Finally, in August 2024, LE SSERAFIM followed up with their fourth mini album, CRAZY. Now, HOT is set for a March 2025 release. So, what does all this mean, and what can we expect from the EASY CRAZY HOT Tour?

THE EASY CRAZY HOT TOUR DATES

The EASY CRAZY HOT Tour will kick off in Incheon, South Korea, from April 19-20. From there, the tour will expand across Asia, with stops in Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, and more, running through mid-August and ending its Asia leg in Singapore. The tour poster also revealed that the North American leg will begin sometime in September, with specific dates to be announced at a later time. Once those dates drop, I’ll be sure to update you!

WHAT SONGS WILL LE SSERAFIM PERFORM ON THE EASY CRAZY HOT TOUR?

It’s safe to assume that songs from all three mini-albums will take center stage during LE SSERAFIM’s tour. Aside from the title tracks, viral hits like the Afrobeat-influenced “Smart” from Easy and “1-800-HOT-N-FUN” from Crazy are strong contenders for the setlist.

The EASY CRAZY HOT Tour isn’t LE SSERAFIM’s first time performing in the U.S.—back in April 2024, the group took to the Coachella stage during Weekend 1. They delivered viral performances of fan-favorite tracks like “Antifragile,” “Fearless,” “Perfect Night,” and “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife,” so here’s hoping these make it onto the tour setlist as well!

In the meantime, I’ll be stalking the group’s X/Twitter for more updates!