5 Latina Trailblazers In Higher Education To Honor This Hispanic Heritage Month

As the percentage of Latinas in higher education rises, there is a very much deserved acknowledgement of the pioneers of this movement — the Latina women who have broken barriers in higher ed, helping pave the way for more women to follow in their footsteps.

According to research from the University of California at Los Angeles, the proportion of Latinas in the U.S with a bachelor’s degree had more than quadrupled between 2000 and 2021, rising from 5.4% to 20%. And according to the Hispanic Outlook on Education magazine, this spike can be attributed in part to the number of Hispanic faculty members in higher education.

This is just the beginning. With more women in positions of power in higher education, younger generations of Latinas are seeing the option of university or trade school as more accessible than ever — and they’re not just becoming students; they’re improving the entire system so even more Latinas can thrive in these spaces.

In celebration of this progress, and the progress that’s yet to come, here are five pioneering Latinas in higher education who have opened doors for today’s students and future generations. It may be Hispanic Heritage Month, but these women deserve recognition year-round.

Doctora Julieta V. Garcia

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dr. Julieta V. Garcia is widely recognized for being the first Mexican American president of a university in the United States, at the University of Texas at Brownsville. As she mentioned in a 2003 interview found in the University of Texas Libraries Collections, growing up along the Mexico-Texas border inspired Garcia’s mission “to do whatever we could to create an environment where more services for higher-ed could be provided.”As an educator, she devoted her work to empowering first-generation college students. Dr. Garcia’s impact extended beyond Brownsville. As a guest faculty member at the Harvard Graduate School’s Institute for Educational Management, she guided future university presidents in continuing her legacy of fostering a diverse and welcoming environment for first-generation college students. In 2022, she became a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, recognized by President Joe Biden for her commitment to higher education opportunities in the Texas University System.

Doctora Antonia Pantoja

Dr. Antonia Pantoja’s story proves the value that culture can have in higher education. As a Puerto Rican immigrant, Pantoja’s experience in American higher education was challenging. Her obstacles extended beyond coursework: a new country, language, and a system not made for people like her. However, she understood that challenging did not mean impossible, which is why she founded ASPIRA in 1961 with a mission of “empowering Latino youth and families through education, leadership, and cultural pride.” ASPIRA has gone on to mark the lives of millions of Spanish-speaking students, including winning a landmark court case that ended with a ruling that bilingual education must be offered to every student who needs it in the state of New York. Dr. Pantoja continued to advocate for early education, college prep, and even established a Hispanic-serving college in New York City: The Boricua College, a private not-for-profit liberal arts college that is ranked No. 3 in social mobility by U.S. News & World Report due to its contribution to the community’s growth in education. Dr. Pantoja went from an immigrant in New York City to a Columbia University master’s degree graduate, Union College doctoral graduate, and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient in 1996.

Doctora Marta Tienda

An important part of advocating is educating. Dr. Marta Tienda has accomplished this through her career. Through her sociology research career, Dr. Tienda has advocated for education policy, specifically on how immigration and racial inequality affect the pursuit of higher education. As a first-generation college student and daughter of Mexican immigrants, Tienda understands the importance of education about social affairs. She co-wrote many advocacy books, such as The Color of Opportunity (2001), Multiple Origins, Uncertain Destinies (2006), and Hispanics and the Future of America (2006). Dr. Tienda is currently a Sociology and Public Affairs professor at one of the nation’s top universities, Princeton University, where she is continuing her mission to educate future generations through her research.

Doctora Diana Natalicio

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

While having the role of president at The University of Texas at El Paso, Dr. Diana Natalicio strived to make college education and research affordable. According to her obituary by UTEP, under Dr. Natalicio’s leadership, annual research spending at the school grew from $6 million to nearly $95 million, all while she made sure the student body reflected the community’s demographics. The university credits Dr. Natalicio for the school earning Carnegie R1 status: a recognition as a top-tier research institution. Dr. Natalicio was compelled by the community of students in the North El Paso region; at UTEP’s 46th Annual Meeting of the Chancellor’s Council, she spoke about how the role as president was an opportunity to give back to students to whom she could relate.

Doctora Mildred Garcia

In the California State University system, there is a first-generation Latina seated at the table where the decisions happen, and her name is Dr. Mildred Garcia. As the first Latina chancellor in the CSU system, Dr. Garcia advocates for higher education and represents the interests of 350 colleges and universities in federal policy and regulation. Dr. Garcia is passionate not only about serving public universities but also about the well-being and academic success of Hispanic students. As a member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanics and the Committee on Measures of Student Success, she continues to work toward impactful changes that support the achievement of Hispanic students.