21 Inspiring Hispanic ‘Sheroes’ to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Across 21 Countries

Is it a bird? A plane? Superman? No, they’re Superwomen! These extraordinary Hispanic women are answering the call for help in their communities and beyond. They’ve made remarkable progress and contributions to women’s rights, indigenous rights, environmental justice, human rights, and beyond. Scroll to find your country and a glimpse into that remarkable activist’s journey!

Argentina: Estela de Carlotto

Carlotto is a renowned human rights activist and the President of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo. After her daughter Laura was taken and killed by the Argentinian military dictatorship, Carlotto founded her organization, which has since reunited countless families of the disappeared.

Belize: Kim Simplis Barrow

Barrow is a passionate advocate for women’s and children’s rights. As the Special Envoy for Women and Children in Belize, she has successfully implemented legislative reforms aimed at promoting gender equality and combating gender-based violence.

Bolivia: Jacqueline Pozo

Recognized for her resilience, Pozo is a departmental assembly member and President of the Departmental Legislative Assembly, an impressive feat in a country where women’s political participation can be challenging. She promotes the Violence Against Women Law in her department to combat gender violence and empower women.

Chile: Michelle Bachelet

Bachelet was the first female President of Chile and the first female Defense Minister and Health Minister for Chile and Latin America. During her presidency, she achieved education reforms, established the Ministry of Women and Gender Equality, opened the Museum of Memory and Human Rights, raised women’s political participation with quotas, and arranged equality for same-sex couples.

Colombia: Francia Márquez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ministerio de Igualdad y Equidad de Colombia (@minigualdadcol) Márquez is multifaceted: a human rights activist, the first Afro-Colombian female Vice President of Colombia, a lawyer, and an environmentalist. She focuses on raising awareness of racial inequality, violence, and environmental justice.

Costa Rica: Laura Chinchilla

A political scientist and the only female President in Costa Rican history, international organizations recognized Chinchilla due to her innovative Network of Care programs, which established more than 800 care sites for families.

Cuba: Martha Beatriz Roque Cabello

A human rights and religious freedom activist in Cuba, Cabello was the only woman imprisoned during the Black Spring of 2003. Despite enduring harassment and surveillance, she continues to support political prisoners by documenting human rights violations. Her commitment to justice has earned her the 2024 International Women of Courage Award.

Dominican Republic: Sonia Pierre

Pierre became a human rights activist at age 14, working to end discrimination against Haitians in the Dominican Republic. As the director of the Movement for Dominican Women of Haitian Descent, her dedication and work earned her the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award.

Ecuador: Helena and Nina Gualinga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumak Helena Gualinga (@helenagualinga) Sisters Helena and Nina Gualinga are indigenous Amazonian activists from the Kichwa community. Nina advocates for women’s rights and climate justice globally as a spokeswoman for Mujeres Amazonicas through her position as Women Defenders Program Coordinator at Amazon Watch. Helena co-founded Polluters Out and with WECAN as a Young Women Project Lead. Their efforts to raise awareness and protect the Amazon have garnered international recognition, with Helena featured in the premiered documentary Helena from Sarayaku at the DC Environmental Film Festival.

El Salvador: María Teresa Tula

María Teresa Tula joined the Committee of Mothers and Relatives of Prisoners, the Disappeared, and the Politically Assassinated (CoMadres) after her husband was taken by the police. Her activism, which included documenting the corpses of the disappeared, led her to flee to the United States under political asylum. There, she continued her work with CoCoDa and authored Hear My Testimony.

Guatemala: Rigoberta Menchú

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rigoberta Menchú Tum (@rigobertamenchu) The author of the autobiography My Name is Rigoberta Menchú and a recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including the Nobel Peace Prize, Menchú focuses on the rights of the indigenous people, especially during the Guatemalan Civil War. As a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, she ran for President of Guatemala and founded the first indigenous political party, Winaq.

Honduras: Miriam Miranda

Miranda is a leader of the Black Fraternal Organization of Honduras and an activist for the Garifuna people. Throughout 30 years of activism and several awards, she has fought against land theft and drug trafficking, promoted sustainable practices and young women’s rights, enduring illegal arrests and threats to her safety.

Mexico: Maria Elena Morena

Morena is chair of Mexico United Against Delinquency and founder of Citizens for a Common Cause. She organized the historic White March of 2004, advocated for the care of kidnapping victims, linked social issues with public policy, and gave lectures at both national and international stages.

Nicaragua: Violeta Chamorro

The first female President of Central America and a newspaper publisher, who took over La Prensa. An outspoken political critic, she reversed repressive policies during her presidency, abolished censorship, and attempted reconciliation with Nicaragua’s various political factions.

Panama: Alexandra Climent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Climent (@alexandracliment) Climent founded Endangered Rainforest Rescue, a women and indigenous-led organization focused on biodiversity restoration and Indigenous land protection in Panama. Her efforts, including the replanting of endangered tree species, are recognized worldwide for her contributions to climate mitigation and sustainability.

Paraguay: Cynthia Bendlin

Cynthia Bendlin has received the International Women of Courage Award for her dedication and activism in combating children and women trafficking. Despite facing mafia death threats, she works through the International Organization of Migration, addressing issues in the tri-border area between Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay.

Peru: Inés Yabar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inés Yábar (@ines.pe.rada) Starting at 15, Yabar has built homes in shanty towns, created a non-governmental organization, led a national beach clean up, and inspired a single-use plastic bag ban in her country. A Lead Next Generation Fellow at the UN Foundation, an eco-hero by CNN, among many other roles, she is a prominent activist in global discussions on sustainability and health.

Puerto Rico: Sila María Calderón

The first female governor of Puerto Rico and mayor of San Juan, she focused on improving underserved communities through a $1.4B budget. She continues to serve on the board of her foundation, the Center for Puerto Rico: Sila M. Calderón Foundation, and as a trustee of the New York Public Library, promoting social justice and education.

Spain: Clara Campoamor

Campoamor was a pioneer of women’s suffrage in Spain, securing the right to vote and implementing the first divorce laws as a member of the Constituent Assembly. Her advocacy for women’s rights has paved the way for future generations.

Uruguay: Lilián Abracinskas

Abracinskas is the founder of Mujer y Salud en Uruguay, among an extensive list of other positions. Her activism focuses on sexual and reproductive rights, establishing the first center for women’s health care and promoting safe and legal abortions.

Venezuela: María Corina Machado