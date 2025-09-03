Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter
@sabrinacarpenter via Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

Here’s How To Get Last-Minute Tickets To The 2025 VMAs

With live performances from superstars like Sabrina Carpenter and Mariah Carey, the 2025 VMAs are gearing up to be one of the biggest nights in music this year. Hosted by LL Cool J, this year’s fan-voted music award show will take place in New York at the UBS Arena on Sept. 7. If you’re looking for a way in to see the show IRL, here’s how to get tickets to the 2025 VMAs as a fan.

If you’re a longtime viewer of the VMAs like me, you know that the show brings fans showstopping performances and controversial moments every year that you don’t want to miss. And if you’re a fan of live music, you also know how much of a rush it is to see your favorite artists perform your favorite songs not just live on your TV, but live live, aka in person

So, if you’re anywhere close to New York and looking for a night of celebrity-filled fun, look no further than the VMAs. This year MTV has partnered with 1iota again to bring the biggest fans of music straight to their favorite performers. Fans can request tickets to the 2025 VMAs to be Pit Fans, Seated Superfans, or Seat Fillers. Pit Fans and Seated Superfans must be 18 and up, while Seat Fillers must be 21 and up. Each ticket group has a different time they have to be at the show, so pay attention to whether you can make it at 5:30 p.m. as a Pit Fan, 5:45 p.m. as a Seated Superfan, or 6:30 p.m. as a Seat Filler.

While there are no descriptions for each ticket type, I think it’s safe to say that Pit Fans will be standing room only, directly in front of the performing artists. Seat Fillers will likely be near the seated celebrities in the main part of the audience. Seated Superfans are a new addition to the VMA’s seating, so your guess is as good as mine as to what kind of seating the Superfans will receive — though it sounds pretty special.

When requesting your ticket, 1iota will ask you to login or make an account, so I’d recommend making an account before you request your ticket — that way you can request tickets to other fun events too. To request any of the three ticket options, you’ll tell 1iota who you’re most excited to see at the show. Once that’s done, you’re all set — the only thing left to do is wait to find out whether you’ve won your tickets!

For those fans who don’t succeed in grabbing tickets or won’t be lucky enough to attend the event in person, you can view the show on CBS and MTV on Sept. 7 at 8/7c. I know I will be!

Emma O'Keefe

Emerson '25

Emma O’Keefe is a National Writer for Her Campus Media. She writes for the culture and style verticals where she covers books, movies, TV, and music as well as the newest and most tried and true trends in fashion and beauty. Beyond Her Campus, Emma works as the co-editor-in-chief of Five Cent Sound Magazine at Emerson College, where she manages a team of writers, editors, and creatives covering all things music. She is also a reader for Stork Magazine at Emerson where she gives feedback on flash fiction pieces. Emma has written for multiple Emerson on-campus magazines. She is currently a senior at Emerson College, majoring in Writing, Literature, and Publishing. Emma hopes to continue her career in editorial and magazines post-graduation this December. In her free time, Emma can be found reading literary fiction, thrift shopping with friends, and writing anything and everything in her journal. She loves listening to music by female artists in genres like rock and indie, typically dominated by men and when she's in the mood for a podcast, she’ll listen to The Polyester Podcast for all of her pop culture hot take needs. You can find her experiences on LinkedIn and her writing on Substack.