Here’s How To Get Last-Minute Tickets To The 2025 VMAs

With live performances from superstars like Sabrina Carpenter and Mariah Carey, the 2025 VMAs are gearing up to be one of the biggest nights in music this year. Hosted by LL Cool J, this year’s fan-voted music award show will take place in New York at the UBS Arena on Sept. 7. If you’re looking for a way in to see the show IRL, here’s how to get tickets to the 2025 VMAs as a fan.

If you’re a longtime viewer of the VMAs like me, you know that the show brings fans showstopping performances and controversial moments every year that you don’t want to miss. And if you’re a fan of live music, you also know how much of a rush it is to see your favorite artists perform your favorite songs not just live on your TV, but live live, aka in person.

So, if you’re anywhere close to New York and looking for a night of celebrity-filled fun, look no further than the VMAs. This year MTV has partnered with 1iota again to bring the biggest fans of music straight to their favorite performers. Fans can request tickets to the 2025 VMAs to be Pit Fans, Seated Superfans, or Seat Fillers. Pit Fans and Seated Superfans must be 18 and up, while Seat Fillers must be 21 and up. Each ticket group has a different time they have to be at the show, so pay attention to whether you can make it at 5:30 p.m. as a Pit Fan, 5:45 p.m. as a Seated Superfan, or 6:30 p.m. as a Seat Filler.

While there are no descriptions for each ticket type, I think it’s safe to say that Pit Fans will be standing room only, directly in front of the performing artists. Seat Fillers will likely be near the seated celebrities in the main part of the audience. Seated Superfans are a new addition to the VMA’s seating, so your guess is as good as mine as to what kind of seating the Superfans will receive — though it sounds pretty special.

When requesting your ticket, 1iota will ask you to login or make an account, so I’d recommend making an account before you request your ticket — that way you can request tickets to other fun events too. To request any of the three ticket options, you’ll tell 1iota who you’re most excited to see at the show. Once that’s done, you’re all set — the only thing left to do is wait to find out whether you’ve won your tickets!

For those fans who don’t succeed in grabbing tickets or won’t be lucky enough to attend the event in person, you can view the show on CBS and MTV on Sept. 7 at 8/7c. I know I will be!