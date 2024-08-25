Listen Up: Here’s How To Score Tickets To The MTV VMAs

With a summer of singing Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” out loud in our cars, to learning Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO” dance, we’ve been in a music renaissance these past few months. With a summer filled with so much iconic music, what better way to celebrate the year’s top artists and songs than by watching MTV’s 2024 Video Music Awards?

The 2024 VMAs, which will be held in Elmont, New York on Sept. 11, will celebrate the hottest talent in the music industry. Since being created in 1984, the VMAs will be celebrating its 40th anniversary this year — meaning we can expect an unforgettable show. With pop culture moments left and right, and potential announcements from your favorite artists (I’m looking at you Taylor Swift), anything can happen during this year’s ceremony.

While watching the ceremony from the couch with your besties is fun, there’s a way for fans to attend this year’s show in person. You can thank us later!

Fans can request their tickets on 1iota.

This isn’t the first year the VMAs have partnered with 1iota, a ticket company that allows fans to attend events such as red carpet premieres, award ceremonies, and TV tapings around the United States. This year, fans have the option to apply for two ticket opportunities offered by 1iota: Pit Fans & Seat Fillers. The two opportunities are very different from one another, but still give you the chance to be in the room where everything happens.

The Pit Fans are audience members who sit at ground level at the VMAs. Chances are if you get selected, you will be standing at the front or on the sides of the VMA stage where performances take place. If you’re someone who likes to be front row and see your favorite singers up close, I would recommend applying for the Pit Fans. You have to be 18+ to apply for the Pit Fans section on 1iota.

As for the Seat Fillers, they are members of the audience who sit in an artist’s seat if they’re going to the restroom, mingling with other talent, or going off on a break. These audience members get to watch the show, and have the opportunity to sit with some of their favorite bands and artists, talk to some celebs at the show, and sit like a VIP. To be a Seat Filler, you must be 21+ to apply on 1iota.

I’m interested! How can I apply?

First, I’d recommend you make a 1iota account. This account will allow you to save your personal information, and it’s easy to get in contact with you if you are selected to be either a Pit Fan or Seat Filler. There is a special VMAs section on the 1iota site, and you can fill in how many tickets you are requesting for what position you’re most interested in. There is a prompt that you’re required to answer in order to apply for tickets, which is to tell 1iota which artist you’re most excited to see at this year’s VMAs. After you send your ticket request and your answer, you will entered to win VMAs tickets.

Best of luck besties!