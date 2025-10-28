If you’ve spent any time on the internet in the last couple of weeks, you’ve probably heard about the Louvre heist. ICYMI, on Oct. 19, thieves got into the Louvre dressed as construction workers and stole eight pieces of French crown jewels from the museum — and the internet went wild over the whole ordeal.

In the wake of this heist, Gen Zers has taken initiative in finding the humor (and aesthetic appeal) in this situation. I can’t lie, imagining them pulling off a heist and listening to “Robbers” by the 1975 in the getaway car, I understand the hype. The whole thing has made me want to reread Six of Crows — IYKYK.

As most of the internet has been talking about this heist, it has inspired some creative folks to turn the concept into a Halloween costume. So, if you don’t already have a costume planned by this point, you should consider this one. Lucky for those who leave finding a Halloween costume until the very last minute, you can DIY this costume fairly easily with time to spare before Halloween. You may even be able to wrangle some friends on board for a group costume.

If you aren’t sure where to start, I’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of items you can use to DIY a Louvre heist costume.