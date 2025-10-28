If you’ve spent any time on the internet in the last couple of weeks, you’ve probably heard about the Louvre heist. ICYMI, on Oct. 19, thieves got into the Louvre dressed as construction workers and stole eight pieces of French crown jewels from the museum — and the internet went wild over the whole ordeal.
In the wake of this heist, Gen Zers has taken initiative in finding the humor (and aesthetic appeal) in this situation. I can’t lie, imagining them pulling off a heist and listening to “Robbers” by the 1975 in the getaway car, I understand the hype. The whole thing has made me want to reread Six of Crows — IYKYK.
As most of the internet has been talking about this heist, it has inspired some creative folks to turn the concept into a Halloween costume. So, if you don’t already have a costume planned by this point, you should consider this one. Lucky for those who leave finding a Halloween costume until the very last minute, you can DIY this costume fairly easily with time to spare before Halloween. You may even be able to wrangle some friends on board for a group costume.
If you aren’t sure where to start, I’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of items you can use to DIY a Louvre heist costume.
- A Black Base
The best thing about this costume is that the base can be whatever black outfit you want it to be. Whether that’s jeans and a t-shirt or a black mini dress, the sky is the limit. Even if you’re someone who doesn’t normally wear black, this part of the costume would be super easy to thrift.
- A Construction Vest
Lucky for me, my dad used to work in construction, so I already have one handy. But if you don’t know someone you can borrow a vest from, they are actually pretty easy to find! Any costume store would have them, as would online retailers like Amazon.
- Costume Jewelry
If you don’t already have extravagant costume jewelry, online retailers and costume stores will once again have you covered. Outrageous necklace,s earrings, and — my personal favorite — a tiara are all the cherries on top of this ensemble. Luckily, these won’t be quite as expensive as the actual crown jewels.
- A Black Beanie & Ski Mask
If you want to add a little extra something to this costume, wearing a beanie under the tiara is just the thing to complete the look. Also, if you want to do this as a couples costume, the beanie and ski mask combo is so cute.