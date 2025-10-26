Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
diy kpop demon hunters halloween
diy kpop demon hunters halloween
@kilahmazing on TikTok/@lottiegeliot on TikTok
Culture > Entertainment

Here’s How To DIY A ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Halloween Costume At The Last Minute

K-Pop Demon Hunters has been everywhere this summer and fall, making it a great Halloween costume option. The hit Netflix movie follows K-Pop stars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey — aka HUNTR/X — who fight off demons as well as top the music charts. The demons they fight include the rival boy band the Saja Boys, although, ultimately, the demons report back to the demon king, Gwi-Ma. The movie has spent 15 weeks on Netflix’s Top 10 list and is an absolute sensation. A K-Pop Demon Hunters Halloween costume is a perfect, recognizable choice for the holiday. Plus, you can DIY one pretty easily.

The first step of this DIY K-Pop Demon Hunters Halloween costume is to choose which character you’d like to be. The group’s leader, Rumi, is a great choice thanks to her recognizable purple hair, but there are also Mira, Zoey, as well as antagonists like the Saja Boys’s leader, Jinu, and Gwi-Ma himself. This step-by-step tutorial will guide you on how to be any of these characters as well as a general K-Pop demon hunter. After this how-to, you’ll be “golden” with your costume for Halloween.

Acquire your K-Pop Demon Hunters-Inspired clothing
@kilahmazing

When someone asks who my fave KPop Demon Hunter is, THIS is my response:  Mira of course 💖 & mostly DIY, bc yeaaa ✂️🪡 #kpopdemonhunters @KPop Demon Hunters Netflix #kpdh #huntrix #mira #cosplay #blackcosplays #halloween2025 #halloweencostume #transitions

♬ How It’s Done – HUNTR/X & EJAE & AUDREY NUNA & REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast

The characters of the Netflix movie wear many different outfits. If you’re going for Rumi, a safe bet is her cropped jacket ($50, Micas) and a white cropped turtle neck ($6, SHEIN). For Jinu, you can simply raid your closet for a hoodie and black jacket ($42, Old Navy). For other characters, anything bold and star-studded is a good option.

Figure out your K-Pop Demon Hunters hairstyle

The K-Pop Demon Hunters have absolutely stunning hair. For Rumi, her iconic purple braid is a must, and can be done in the form of a singular french braid. For Zoey, put your hair into two buns, and for Mira, a simple half-up half-down with pigtails works perfectly. To get those stunning colors, try out temporary hair dye, like this spray color from L’Oreal ($12).

Add some K-Pop Demon Hunters Makeup
@lottiegeliot

Rumi kpop demon hunters 👹🗡️💋💘🥤🫧🐦‍⬛ #kpopdemonhunters #rumi #halloweencostume #rumicosplay #kdh

♬ original sound – lottiegeliot

There are two options in this step — you can either do a statement look ready for any stage, or you can lean into the demon-hunting aspect and do the demon markings some of the characters have. These can be done relatively simply with face paint ($9, CVS) or an eyeliner stick ($5, CVS). Just draw jagged lines out from the edges of your face and color them in with white or purple.

Grab some props

Props are optional for this costume, but if you’re going as one of the main HUNTR/X girls, a fake microphone is never a bad idea. The characters’ iconic weapons, such as Rumi’s blue sword ($15, Amazon), can add extra intrigue to your look, too.

Sydney Flaherty

Emerson '26

Sydney Flaherty is a national writer for Her Campus Media. She writes for the Style vertical on the site, including beauty, decor, and fashion coverage. Beyond Her Campus, Sydney is a junior at Emerson College in Boston, MA, majoring in Writing, Literature, and Publishing with a minor in History. She works as the style section editor of the on-campus publication, Atlas Magazine, where she selects and edits multiple style-related stories every semester. She writes and edits for multiple other on-campus magazines while also working as a writing tutor at Emerson. In her free time, Sydney loves to go on excessively long walks while blasting Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and the occasional Ed Sheeran (she is a certified Sheerio). You can usually find Sydney at a thrift store perusing the sweater section or listening to literally any historical fiction audiobook available.