Here’s How To DIY A ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Halloween Costume At The Last Minute

K-Pop Demon Hunters has been everywhere this summer and fall, making it a great Halloween costume option. The hit Netflix movie follows K-Pop stars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey — aka HUNTR/X — who fight off demons as well as top the music charts. The demons they fight include the rival boy band the Saja Boys, although, ultimately, the demons report back to the demon king, Gwi-Ma. The movie has spent 15 weeks on Netflix’s Top 10 list and is an absolute sensation. A K-Pop Demon Hunters Halloween costume is a perfect, recognizable choice for the holiday. Plus, you can DIY one pretty easily.

The first step of this DIY K-Pop Demon Hunters Halloween costume is to choose which character you’d like to be. The group’s leader, Rumi, is a great choice thanks to her recognizable purple hair, but there are also Mira, Zoey, as well as antagonists like the Saja Boys’s leader, Jinu, and Gwi-Ma himself. This step-by-step tutorial will guide you on how to be any of these characters as well as a general K-Pop demon hunter. After this how-to, you’ll be “golden” with your costume for Halloween.