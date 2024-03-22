Landon Barker Dropped His New Song “Over You” & It Has Charli D’Amelio Written All Over It

Things are getting messy for this TikTok-famous former couple. Son of Travis Barker, and 20-year-old rockstar, Landon Barker is opening up to fans with his new single “Over You” which seems to explore his breakup with Charli D’Amelio earlier this year.

Although nobody is 100% sure the song is all about Charli, Barker did share a comment about the song’s meaning. “Some people you will never get over until the day you die,” he said in a press release. “‘Over You’ is a break up song that relates to me personally, and I hope it resonates with you too.”

The couple, also known as “Chardon” by their fans, started their romance timeline in June 2022. A month later, they made it official on social media. (That’s what our society has come to: if you haven’t posted your partner on Instagram, then you’re technically single to the outer world.)

After dating for more than a year, Barker confirmed their breakup in February 2024 by sharing a statement on Instagram, writing, “Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together. We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much!”

Fans were upset to see the couple splitting but wished them the best. Possibly, it was the tattoo that cursed their relationship. Back in June, Barker got a life-like tattoo of D’Amelio’s eye. Yes, her eyes. They were a new it-couple when they began dating. Fans loved to compare them to Barker’s father’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, as if they were the mini version of the two. Charli was even featured in a music video in September 2023 for his debut single, “Friends With Your EX.”

After a month of sharing the split with Charli, Barker released his new single, “Over You”. Barker, son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, starts his song with “I can’t get out of my bed your voice inside of head / Our favorite song on repeat / I’ll try my best to forget all of the words that you said / Act like it’s nothing to me.” Looks like TikTok’s little rockstar is in his healing era, and they are here for it.

He continues into the chorus with, “But I’ll get over / Baby over my dead body / There’s nothing I can do / ‘Cause you were never just somebody / I still remember the high, the lows / You come, you go, you leave me broken.” Oof.

Landon posted an Instagram dump yesterday promoting the single with sneak peeks of a soon-to-be music video featuring Tarayummy, a well-known YouTube star who has been blowing up on TikTok. After these photos, fans went absolutely wild and had a lot to say about Charli in Instagram comments.

One user questioned, “so is tara acting as charlie in the music video i gotta know 😂😂” while another wrote, “these comments are childish as f*ck 😂 just because someone is in a music video with someone else doesn’t mean they’re dating like hello?? where did y’all get this assumption.” Yikes

Overall, the couple thrived together and shared many iconic moments together. And even though their romantic relationship has ended, the two are said to still be friends, so maybe we’ll see them dancing on TikTok in the near future. And Charli, take the song with a grain of salt — having songs written about you is kind of iconic.