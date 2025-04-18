Here’s The Meaning Behind Lana Del Rey’s “Bluebird” Lyrics

On April 18, Lana Del Rey dropped a brand new single, “Bluebird,” off her upcoming 10th album. It’s the second single the artist has released in the same number of weeks (“Henry, Come On” dropped on April 11), and similar to the first single, the “Bluebird” lyrics are all about losing a relationship.

But what’s the true meaning behind “Bluebird?” According to Genius, the song is about someone trapped in an unsteady relationship, as Del Rey is speaking to a bird who is likely symbolic of her younger self or a friend in a similar situation. The lyrics, “Just shoot for the sun ‘til I can finally run / Find a way to fly” could suggest Del Rey isn’t asking to be saved, but instead hoping the bird can find its way out of the relationship.

The other lyrics, “I’ve kept him at bay, but the horses are coming” can also emphasize the emotional distance Del Rey created in the relationship, although she can’t hide her true self much longer now that it’s falling apart. The horses can also mean the relationship will eventually come to an end, as she’s tired of keeping away her true feelings.

Fans online are sharing their own takes on the song, especially how beautiful (and sad) the lyrics are. One user wrote, “It’s growing on me. I think it sounds more like a poem that she’s singing rather than a song, and I’m sad it doesn’t have a bridge. Lana’s bridges are the best.”

Others are creating their own conspiracies about the song, including that Del Rey is singing to her future child and “motivating them to fly” or getting the strength to leave a toxic relationship.

Omg wait what if the blue bird is a hypothetical child for Lana and in this song she’s motivating and inspiring her child to fly (like a bird) and chase their dreams… omfg I’m about to cry this is beautiful this is art I LOVE MUSIC! pic.twitter.com/LYCyibE2gV — tex, come on (@Dykttatuob_1) April 17, 2025

I actually love Bluebird!!!!! so simple yet profound … seems as if she's alluding to wanting to find strength to fly away from a toxic or abusive relationship… something SO many people can relate to. — paradise tropico (@tropico_cola) April 18, 2025

The song was produced by Del Rey alongside producers Luke Laird and Drew Erickson. In a deleted Instagram post, the singer revealed her new album won’t be released on the date she previously announced (May 21), and its previous title The Right Person Will Stay also changed — “I mean, you know it’s not going to come on time, right?” she wrote. “Like, should I even tell you that the name changed again?”

While it’s still uncertain when Del Rey’s new album will be released (and what its new title is), the singer will perform at Stagecoach this year, taking place on Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27, where she promised a special country set that will feature new tracks. As we eagerly wait for Del Rey’s new album, at least we have “Bluebird” and “Henry, Come On” to hold on to.