After a two-year hiatus, Lana Del Rey’s got us saying, “Henry, come on,” like it’s a prayer and a punchline. Her single off her upcoming album, The Right Person Will Stay, was released on April 11, and it’s a country-twanged lament that’s as tender as it is tough (pun fully intended). Packed with emotional whiplash and poetic jabs, “Henry, come on” finds Del Rey somewhere between heartbreak and heavenly intervention. But fans are wondering, who is Henry?

In the lyrics, Del Rey pleads with a man (presumably a cowboy) who couldn’t commit, sings about hearing God’s voice, and still promises to be nice to his mom. It’s classic Lana Del Rey — painfully personal, mythic in tone, and absolutely ethereal. Whether Henry is a real person or just another metaphor wrapped in soft leather and blue jeans, one thing’s for sure — we’ve got the lyrics explained, and you’ll want to saddle up for the emotional ride.

Right from the first line, Del Rey uses “Henry” as a stand-in — not just for a specific man, but for a certain type of man. He’s the classic emotionally unavailable cowboy figure, wrapped in denim and masculine pride, and he’s probably haunted by his past. Her tone shifts between begging, mocking, and exasperation — which most of us can relate to even if our partner isn’t a cowboy. It’s especially prominent in lyrics like, “Do you really think I’d really lose it on ya / If you did nothin’ wrong? / Henry, come on.”

She’s not just calling out his behavior — she’s calling out his delusion, exposing how he frames her reactions as overreactions while ignoring his own emotional unavailability or inconsistency. “Off and on” suggests a back-and-forth relationship that’s likely left her exhausted and second-guessing. I’ll drink to that.

And in true Lana Del Rey fashion, she blends heartbreak with poetic grandeur. In the chorus, she declares, “Tell him that his cowgirl is gone / Go on and giddy up.” It’s a witty moment of self-respect. She’s tired of waiting around and as promised, we can get a taste of the album’s country roots with the imagery of hats on walls, soft leather, and blue jeans. It’s a classic Del Rey image of romantic Americana turned sour.

Another classic the singer is known for? Mythological breakdowns. In the post-chorus, she sings, “Yesterday, I heard God say, ‘You were born to be the one / To hold the hand of the man / Who flies too close to the sun.” Del Rey is referencing the Greek myth of Icarus, who flew too close to the sun and died when his wings melted. The myth serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of arrogance and ignoring the rules, which could be the singer’s way of expressing how her needs aren’t being met in the relationship. I don’t know about you, but if someone quoted Greek mythology at me, I’d know they were being for real.

By the bridge, it’s clear Del Rey is over it. “All these country singers / And their lonely rides to Houston / Doesn’t really make for the best / You know, settle-down type.” As romanticized as the cowboy trope often is, Del Rey shuts down the fantasy, claiming that this Henry figure is someone who can’t deliver the stability she deserves.

To wrap up, Del Rey is up and leaving. “Go on and giddy up / Last call, ‘Hey, y’all’ / Hang his hat up on the wall / Tell him that his cowgirl is gone.” She may have been resenting the cowboy figures that go on “lonely rides to Houston,” but in terms of the relationship, she wants Henry to giddy up and go. It’s a bittersweet goodbye to a relationship built on illusions as much as it is Lana Del Rey at her best, weaving heartbreak, mythology, and a little yeehaw into one haunting, heavenly ballad. So if you needed a little giddy up to leave that situationship that isn’t serving you, this is your sign.

Unfortunately for fans, there is no confirmed real-life Henry, but if you’re a fan of Del Rey, you’ll know she loves nothing more than a metaphor (i.e. Norman F****ing Rockwell). In that spirit, Henry could be a symbolic name, a placeholder for the emotional turmoil previous partners have subjected her to throughout her life. In mythic Lana Del Rey fashion, Henry could also represent America itself, or masculinity at large — flawed, romanticized, and always a little out of reach.

Del Rey initially teased her tenth album’s country sound back in January 2024, so for fans, it’s been rewarding to finally get a taste of it with the release of “Henry, come on.” The Right Person Will Stay is set to release on May 21, and it looks like Del Rey’s trading her cherry cola for a whiskey neat. If “Henry, come on” is any indication, fans are in for an emotional reckoning that will leave us wanting to ghost our situationships and ride off into the sunset.