Kylie Jenner Gave A Candid Update On Her Friendship With Jordyn Woods

After years of wondering where Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods stand with one another, fans got an update straight from Kylie herself.

The Khy founder spoke with her sister, Khloé Kardashian, in the May 30 episode of The Kardashians, as she discussed her friendship with Jordyn after the cheating scandal between Jordyn and Khloé’s ex, Tristan Thompson, with whom Khloé shares two children, True and Tatum.

Although Tristan took the blame for kissing Jordyn during a house party in February 2019, Jordyn’s relationship with the entire Kardashian-Jenner family was upended by the scandal, and it seemed as though Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship hasn’t been the same since.

In the episode, Kylie told Khloé that she’d crossed paths with Jordyn in Paris during Fashion Week back in January. “It was fun,” she said. “I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. Now it’s like, we talk once a month.”

This isn’t the first time Kylie and Jordyn have been seen hanging out together since 2019. They reunited for dinner in July 2023, and they seemed to enjoy each other’s company while heading to a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.

It seems Khloé had no problem with the rekindled friendship between Kylie and Jordyn. “I’ve always told you I never want you to have regrets in life,” she told Kylie. “And I, for sure, never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me. And I’ve told you when you were saying that you miss her and whatever, I’ve never had an issue with you keeping your friendships with anyone. That’s not my job in life.”

Kylie was very pleased to have had the heart-to-heart about where she and Jordyn stand with her sister, as she said during a confessional in the episode, “I’m happy to have this conversation with Khloe because I think that people don’t really understand how pure Khloé’s heart is, and even right after everything happened, her energy was always the same with me.”

In Khloé’s confessional, she further explained her stance on the whole situation. “They’re always pinning the girls against one another and there’s actually no beef,” she said. “I hate that you have to choose Team Jordyn or Team Kylie, and we’re not like that because we’re just living. We’re not thinking that hard about the situation anymore.”