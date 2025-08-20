It’s been a while, but KJ Apa is finally back on our TV screens. Prime Video’s The Map That Leads To You stars Apa as Jack, who meets and falls in love with Heather (Madaline Cline) on an adventure in Europe. Jack joins Heather and her friends on the journey, and their relationship unfolds into a summer fling that yearns to become a deep romance. It begs the question: Is Apa himself single?

While Apa plays the love interest in the romance drama, many have also been curious to know more about his personal love life and history of romances. There has been lots of speculation about who the former Riverdale actor has dated throughout the years — especially since he usually keeps his love life on the down-low.

There have been plenty of false dating rumors in the past, including his former Riverdale co-stars, Lili Reinart (who was actually dating another co-star, Cole Sprouse) and Camila Mendes. But there are a few rumored and confirmed relationships that Apa has been linked to in the past. Here’s what we know.

Corinne Isherwood (2017-2018)

Corinne Isherwood is a Canadian model whom Apa reportedly began dating around late 2017 to early 2018. Fans first caught wind of the potential relationship after the two were spotted at an airport on their way to New Zealand together.

There were also pictures of Isherwood and Apa circulating the internet, as they were seen together, with his arm around her, at a holiday party. Isherwood was 16 at the time, and Apa was 20. The relationship appeared to be short-lived.

Britt Robertson (2019)

Actress Britt Robertson began working with Apa on the set of A Dog’s Purpose in 2017. The two then crossed paths again, as they worked together on the set of I Still Believe, which released in March 2020.

The pair was rumored to be dating in summer 2019 — at the time, People reported that they were spotted kissing and holding hands at a Comic-Con party in San Diego. However, neither Robertson or Apa ever confirmed their relationship.

Clara Berry (2019-2024)

Months after being linked to Britt Robertson, Apa revealed to WIRED in December 2019 that he was “very much in love right now.” Without revealing too much, no one really knew who the mystery girl could’ve been.

That was, until fans noticed that the former Riverdale actor began liking lots of French model Clara Berry’s Instagram posts, leading to dating rumors.

The couple went official in February 2020 with an Instagram post of them cuddling and kissing, including a caption that read, “coup de foudre,” which translates to “love at first sight.” The post has now been deleted.

By May 2021, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child with cute photos of Berry showing off her pregnancy on Instagram. Two years after they welcomed their son, Berry and Apa called it quits.

In February 2024, Berry confirmed that she had split with her former beau during a Q&A session on Instagram. She told fans she was “happier” after the breakup and explained, “I think it’s better to have parents, who are separated, who are happy and who can be the best version of themselves, than staying together in a situation that is not working.”

As for right now, it seems as though KJ Apa is happily single. However, some rumors have been swirling around the relationship between him and his co-star Madelyn Cline, as they showcase their chemistry in The Map That Leads To You. Apa told Cosmopolitan in August 2025, “I fell in love with Madelyn on this movie in many ways that, one, are part of my job, and two, happened because she’s an amazing person. You lean into it because it’s f*cking fun, and it’s life, and I like feeling great.”

Could this be the start of a new romance for Apa? We’ll just have to wait and see.