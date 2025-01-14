On Jan. 20, 2025, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as President of the United States for the second time. Trump won the popular vote during the election last November, but many Americans are still upset about his win and fearful of what a second Trump term could entail: Trump has promised to enact mass deportation, reduce government funding for schools, and initiate costly tariffs on foreign goods. Eight years ago, when Trump first took office, many Americans felt the same anger, fear, and frustration that they feel today — and they decided to make their discontent known with the inaugural Women’s March.

The first Women’s March was held on Jan. 21, 2017, the day after Trump’s first inauguration. The march was initially only planned to take place in Washington D.C., but “sister marches” also popped up in major cities around the country. A total of over 4 million people attended these marches, making it the largest single-day demonstration in United States history. The marches were held as a peaceful protest against Trump’s rise to power, and they became an annual tradition throughout Trump’s presidency and beyond — including when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Now, with Trump about to return to office, the marches are back — with a new name, but the same goal of promoting a feminist future. Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 People’s March.

What is the People’s March?

The People’s March, previously known as the Women’s March, is a demonstration that will take place the weekend before Trump’s inauguration. When the demonstration first took place in 2017, it was called the Women’s March, partially as a response to the offensive remarks Trump had made about women in the past, including the lewd comments from that infamous leaked Access Hollywood tape. Women and allies showed up in an effort to take a stand against Trump’s sexist comments and policies. This year, the organization changed its name to the “People’s March” as a “call to community” for people of all identities who will be impacted by the Trump administration — not just women.

The People’s March marching orders read, “We’re not going backwards. United, we march forward together.” The march is not only a protest against Trump’s return to power, but also an opportunity to take a stand for important political issues, like reproductive freedom, civil rights, and environmental activism.

When and where is the People’s March?

The People’s March will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. The main march will begin at 10 a.m. EST in Washington D.C., but there will be dozens of sister marches across the country. You can search your city or zip code in the People’s March map to find a demonstration close to you. Marches are being held in almost every state, and some will even take place in Mexico and Canada. Times for these marches may vary; you can find the specific time for your march and space to RSVP on the website.

How can I prepare for the march?

@womensmarch The People’s March is just 19 days away 📢📢!!! RSVP at the link in our bio if you haven’t already! We also need lots of volunteers to pull this off, so if you’re interested in any of our various volunteer roles click the volunteer link in our bio. See y’all in the streets 💪 ♬ original sound – Women’s March

It’s important to have a safety plan when protesting, even if the demonstration is peaceful. Be sure to stay hydrated, dress comfortably, and bring snacks. Bring a friend if possible and stick together in the large crowds. Also, be sure to let others know where you’re going in case of an emergency. This list of tips from the Ontario Federation of Labour has some more helpful information for attending marches like these.

If you’re feeling creative, you can also make and bring a sign to the march, or wear apparel that supports causes and issues you’re passionate about. Just make sure you check the weather forecast before you leave so you can dress appropriately — and wear shoes that are comfortable to march in.

Is there anything I can do to support the cause if I can’t march?

If you’re busy on the 18th don’t feel comfortable marching, or simply can’t make it to a march, don’t worry — there are plenty of other ways that you can support the movement. You can donate directly to the foundation, or to other important groups, like the American Civil Liberties Union or your local abortion clinic. You can also follow @womensmarch on Instagram to stay updated with the org’s future calls to action.

One of the most important things you can do is find ways to be politically involved with your local community, because differences made at the local level can have a major impact on nationwide policies. And, of course, make sure you are registered to vote in the 2025 local elections, the 2026 midterm elections, and beyond.