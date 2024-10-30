Keke Palmer Gave A Candid Update On Her Relationship With Ex Darius Jackson

When it comes to Keke Palmer, she’s never afraid to keep it real. In an Oct. 30 interview with People, Palmer opened up about her “unhealthy” relationship with her ex Darius Jackson. The former couple started out strong and even welcomed their son Leo while they were together. But let’s just say, Jackson’s true colors started to show not long after Palmer gave birth. If you’re chronically online, then you probably remember when Jackson made an unnecessary comment about Palmer after she attended an Usher concert wearing a sheer dress. “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” he subtweeted at the time.

In her interview with People, Palmer recalled how her relationship with Jackson began, sharing how they bonded over shared loneliness. “It was like, not only is this the person, but this is the time. It felt very spiritual for Darius and I,” she said. “We had separate lonelinesses, and we created a space for us to exist in that loneliness together. And then we wanted to have a son. Leo was very planned.”

However, having a baby was “a big stressor” for Palmer and Jackson’s relationship. “Not just with my romantic relationships, but with family and friends, it’s always become a burden,” she told the outlet. “Too many voices get in. It can make everybody else not trust you. It’s hard to explain.”

In August 2023, the pair split up. A few months later, Palmer accused Jackson of domestic violence and filed a restraining order against him. Palmer opened up about the situation with People. “It got so out of control,” she said. “The only way I knew how to bring order was through the court.” Six months after their split, Palmer and Jackson settled on joint custody of their son.

Palmer talks more about her relationship with Jackson in her new book Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative, which drops on Nov. 19. In the book, the Nope actress shares why she decided to keep Jackson in her life. “I wish I could say he was terrible the entire time or that I was … but it wasn’t that black-and-white and that was the problem,” she writes. “I didn’t want my son to think his father is a monster, because I don’t.”

Palmer even said that she’s “so proud of” Jackson, who recently entered the military. “I feel very at ease now knowing things are under control.”

Palmer wants everyone to know that even though her relationship with Jackson looked good on the outside, doesn’t mean that was the necessary case. And her advice for anyone going through something similar: “Walking away is the only way.”