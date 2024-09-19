If you’ve been keeping up with the drama between Too Hot To Handle alums Kayla Richart and Seb Melrose, then you would know that their breakup has been getting messier by the day. On Sept. 12, Richart revealed in a TikTok video that she and Melrose broke up, which took fans by surprise. If that wasn’t enough, Love Is Blind alum Micah Lussier allegedly played a part in the split and even posted a TikTok responding to the cheating rumors on Sept. 15. But on Sept. 18, Richart hopped on the TikTok breakup series train, and created one of her own, where she went into further detail about the drama with Melrose and Lussier while showing some receipts. I don’t know about y’all, but it seems like 2024 is the year of exposing exes.

In the 6-part series posted on Sept. 17, Richart explained the drama that ultimately led to her breakup with Melrose. In Part 1, Richart shared that Melrose told her that he started working with a new PR agency and had been invited to attend NYFW. Richart said she had asked Melrose if she could be his plus one, as a way to support him, but he never responded to her. She then found out that Seb was actually Micah’s plus-one. “Him saying that I was very supportive in the beginning and that I changed my tune, was because I was supportive of the lie that I was told,” Richart said.

If that wasn’t enough, Richart went on to explain that while Melrose was in Paris for a car show, he was posting selfies with another woman in front of the Eiffel Tower. According to Richart, Melrose told her that the photos were no big deal, but reiterate to him how important it was that he respected her boundaries while at NYFW with Lussier. Richart said that during that same conversation, Melrose told her about an opportunity to co-host a podcast with Lussier, which didn’t sit with her. “Why would you start a podcast with another woman? If you want to start a podcast with a woman, start one with me, start a podcast with your sister,” Richart said. “This doesn’t make sense, what brand direction are you taking this? What’s the point?”

Richart went on record, stating that Melrose gaslit her into believing that she’s a terrible person and is jealous of his success. The reasoning behind this was that Richart called Melrose out for not having an actual job. “We work for ourselves. He has his own company, I have my own company,” she said. “We’re influencers, you should be happy you don’t have a 9 to 5.”

Richart even showed a screenshot of a text from Melrose where claimed she was jealous of his success. “You’ve got to make a decision if you think you can be in a serious relationship with someone like me,” the text read. “I understand you aren’t happy with your career path at the moment but I’m sensing a lot of jealousy and competition when it comes to your reactions when I tell you something positive that’s going on with my life.”

In Part 4, Richart talked more about Melrose attending NYFW with Lussier and shared screenshots of Melrose and Lussier’s Instagram Story posts. But the most jaw-dropping part of the video was when Richart played an audio clip of what she claimed sounded like Melrose telling Lussier she looked “sexy as f*ck” while at a club in New York City. Her Campus reached out Lussier’s and Melrose’s teams for comment about this claim, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

During day 2 of NYFW, photos surfaced of Melrose and Lussier walking around NYC together, looking like a couple. Once Richart found out about this and confronted Melrose about it, he called her she was “full of shit” (respectfully) and said that his outing with Lussier was nothing more than “hanging with a friend.” In her TikTok series, Richart said, “I’m fed up. I’ve been alone for days, we haven’t been reaching out. Where is the love?” And, you know what Richart said back to him? Well, she respectfully told Melrose to go f himself.

After the whole NYFW fiasco and lack of communication, Richart decided to reach out to Lussier on Sept. 8 get to the bottom of all of this. Richart shared a screenshot of her DM to Lussier expressing her discomfort with the LIB alum’s relationship with Melrose. Lussier then replied back explaining that she and Melrose is platonic and professional. Lussier then questioned where Richart’s insecurity was stemming from. “I assure you I am respectful of all parties involved and wouldn’t ever cross that line,” Lussier wrote back. “I’m sorry for any miscommunication and hope things can resolve between you.”

After reaching out to Lussier herself, Richart saw that Lussier had posted a picture on Instagram of Melrose walking behind and clearly looking at her you know what. Richart felt that this was a slap in the face and she soon unfollowed both Melrose and Lussier.

But the icing on the cake was when Melrose posted a photo of him posing next to a woman’s feet on his face. This was the final straw for Richart, who went on to say in her TikTok series, “If you thought you were gonna be able to come back and apologize or who knows what and be with me after all of this public embarrassment and feeling like shit for a week now, absolutely not.” Go off, sis.