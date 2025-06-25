After nearly a decade-long relationship, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may be going their separate ways. (Her Campus reached out to Perry and Bloom’s teams for comment but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.) This fan-favorite Hollywood couple has made waves in entertainment, from Perry’s iconic musical discography (and recent space voyage) to Bloom’s extensive acting career; they’ve each left a unique mark on pop culture. After getting engaged in 2019 and welcoming their daughter Daisy Dove in 2020, the couple went strong for many years, but recent reports suggest their relationship could be nearing the end of the road.

Perry and Bloom began dating in 2016, parted ways the following year, and later rekindled their relationship in 2018. During the brief split, Perry made it clear that there was no bad blood between the two in an X post. Fans were thrilled to see them back together, although the couple has kept their relationship mostly private while continuing to support each other’s professional pursuits. In recent weeks, though, the dynamic appears to have shifted, with multiple sources reporting the pair has broken up. While nothing has been officially confirmed by either party, recent reports sparked some serious conversation about the A-list couple.

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

According to TMZ, Bloom will be attending the highly-publicized wedding between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. There has been speculation about whether Perry will be attending the nuptials, considering she was part of Sanchez’s Paris bachelorette trip and traveled alongside the bride in a space-bound Blue Origin flight. Some believe Perry will be in attendance, but others — like TMZ sources — suggest the opposite, noting Perry’s present tour commitment.

Perry is currently on The Lifetimes Tour in support of her seventh studio album, 143, and some sources have speculated that the nearly-eight-month-long string of performances placed significant strain on her relationship with Bloom. The influx of critical comments and reviews on Perry’s recent album may have also added fuel to the fire. According to an insider at People, “Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album. It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension.”

Whether it’s just a rough patch or a full-on split, fans can’t help but theorize about what’s next for Perry and Bloom. The pair has recently been posting from Australia via Instagram Stories, in light of Perry’s upcoming Hindmarch shows, which could be a good sign for the couple. From glamorous red carpet appearances to candid interviews about parenthood and partnership, the duo has long held a place in the spotlight as one of Hollywood’s most iconic pairings.