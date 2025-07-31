There may be fireworks between one new (and unexpected) couple. If one thing’s for sure, no one had these two on their 2025 bingo card. ICYMI, Justin Trudeau (yes, the former Canadian prime minister) has been spotted with Katy Perry. So, are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dating? (Her Campus reached out to Perry and Trudeau’s teams for comment but didn’t hear back.) From exploring outer space to potentially going on a date with Canada’s former prime minister, Perry’s name has been trending in headlines.

Perry most famously dated actor Orlando Bloom for nine years, becoming engaged in 2019. The two even share a daughter together, Daisy Dove. The couple announced the end of their relationship in June 2025, and on July 3, Perry and Bloom further confirmed their split with representatives stating, “Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting. They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter [Daisy] with love, stability, and mutual respect.” Despite their ending, above all, the two assured that they’d prioritize their daughter.

About a month after the couple ended their relationship, Perry was spotted on a rumored date with Trudeau. The two were seen out and about on July 28, first being seen going for a stroll in Montreal’s Mount Royal Park. Later that evening, the pair was spotted together on what seemed like a dinner date in Montréal. The two were seen eating at the restaurant Le Violon, even meeting Chef Danny Smiles, thanking the kitchen staff personally. Even later that night, after dinner, the two were seen leaving Taverne Atlantic after enjoying drinks on the terrace, as reported by TMZ. Suffice to say, the two have been seen enjoying each other’s company while Perry visited Montréal for her iconic Lifetimes Tour.

Those sightings on July 28 weren’t the only time Perry and Trudeau were seen together. Trudeau even appeared at the sold-out Lifetimes Tour show at Montréal’s Ball Centre on July 30, as captured by @alexlavoie1304 on TikTok. Trudeau was seen donning a casual black shirt and pants (of course, with an amazing view). While there’s been no confirmation of a relationship between the two, the internet has been freaking out over the rumors of this new couple. After all, there’s a ring to “prime minister and pop star.”