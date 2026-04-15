Here’s What KATSEYE Had To Say About Manon’s Hiatus From The Group

If you keep up with the global girl group KATSEYE, then you know that one of the group’s six members, Manon Bannerman, has been on hiatus from the group since Feb. 20, 2026. The group’s labels, HYBE and Geffen, released a joint statement at the time, saying, “After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing,” seemingly ensuring that while Manon would be on hiatus, there was no bad blood. Bannerman’s personal statement came shortly after, however, and read differently, as Bannerman stated, “Sometimes things unfold in ways we don’t fully control, but I’m trusting the bigger picture,” leading fans to speculate that Manon did not agree with the decision to be put on hiatus.

Fans were deeply disappointed and online discourse erupted, speculating on why Bannerman had been put on hiatus. It all came to a head when Bannerman liked an Instagram post calling out the history of racism that the sole Black women in girl groups have had to put up with. Thankfully, Bannerman has been spotted out with friends since the hiatus, and posted on her Instagram story on Feb. 26, “I love you all more than words can describe.”

On April 2, the same day KATSEYE released the first teaser for their music video “PINKY UP”, Bannerman removed KATSEYE from her Instagram bio, later that day sharing a statement on Weverse which read, “Thank you so much for all the love and support you’ve been sending my way. I’m really grateful for the patience and kindness everyone has shown during this time. HxG and I are having positive conversations and I feel supported. I’m happy and I’m healthy. I’ll share more soon. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Other than a shout-out from the leader of the group, Sophia Laforteza, during the group’s performance at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 13 (when Laforteza shouted “Let’s give it up for Manon!” to the audience), the group has not released any statements regarding Manon’s hiatus — until now.

In an interview with Zane Lowe posted on April 14, the group was asked about Manon’s hiatus — a question fans were eager to hear a response to, as they had previously hoped Manon would rejoin the group for their Coachella performances.

Laforteza affirmed that KATSEYE always does what they can to show up for their fans, and said, “Manon has been on hiatus, and we love her so much… we know that she’s doing well… we’ve gone through so much with each other. At the end of the day, we just all want each other to win.” The group’s lead vocalist, Lara Raj, added on, stating, “I think we also want to say, like she’s our sister forever. You know what I mean? Like we love her so much, and we built this together. So we just want to give her all the space and love she needs right now.”

Fans are still suspicious about Manon’s hiatus with no real reason for the hiatus having been explained so far from Manon, the rest of the group, or HYBE and Geffen.

body language is EVERYTHING. that’s all ima say. pic.twitter.com/sakWDVi2ee — ASIA.*⋆✮ (@muthamarz) April 14, 2026

This is in no way hate to any of the girls but here is what I think:



– They were quiet for two months

– When I listen to this it sounds rehearsed (the mention of “space” and “showing up” doesn’t sit right with me)

– When has manon ever mentioned she needs space?

– Manon has… pic.twitter.com/iG1DCCdY3o — M 🧚🏽 (@manonloops) April 9, 2026

Fans will just have to wait for whatever statement is put out next, but I know we’re all hoping for Manon’s — and the whole group’s — success and happiness.