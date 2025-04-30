One thing about me is I’m a huge fan of musical groups, and girl group Katseye might just be one of my all-time favorites. So when they released their highly-anticipated single “Gnarly” on April 30, me being a self-proclaimed EYEKON (the group’s fan moniker), I had to be one of the first to listen.

The track is a bold blend of hyperpop and hybrid trap, marking a new era in Katseye’s signature since the release of their debut EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), back in August 2024. Interestingly, “Gnarly” had been floating around the internet even before the group officially debuted. A now-resurfaced 2023 TikTok from EDM duo The Chainsmokers features one of “Gnarly’s” songwriters, Alice Longyu Gao, singing what would become the intro verse — now performed by Katseye members Yoonchae, Sophia, and Megan.

With “Gnarly” officially out, fans and casual listeners alike are diving into any possible meaning to the song. While reactions to the group’s sonic shift have been mixed, one thing’s clear: Everyone’s trying to figure out what the lyrics really mean. If you’re curious for a breakdown — don’t worry, I got you. I’ve listened to “Gnarly” probably more times than I should just to piece it all together. So without further ado, here’s a full lyric breakdown of “Gnarly.”

The beginning begins with member Yoonchae speaking in a bold tone, similar to the original TikTok video performed by Gao, instead of singing. Yoonchae says, “They could describe everything with one single word/ You know, like.” Sophia and Megan take off in the first verse, finishing where Yoonchae left off, saying, “Boba tea (Gnarly) / Tesla (Gnarly) / Fried chicken (Gnarly) / Partyin’ in the Hollywood Hills (Ugh) / This song (Gnarly) / Oh, my God, that new beat (Gnarly, f*cking gnarly) / Oh, my God, is this real? (Everything’s gnarly).” The first verse uses catch-all terms to describe what they consider trendy or cool, with gnarly serving as the specific buzz word.

Lara and Manon take on the second verse, and the lyrics showcase the girls’ playful and spontaneous demeanor, whether they’re working on new music, partying with their friends, or hyping up this track. The lyrics follow, “Oh, we’re in a session tonight, gang, gang / Oh, we’re going out tonight, gang, gang / Oh, my God, this song is so lit, congratulations / Now you be like, “Gang,” gang, gang, gang, gang, gang (Haha).”

Member Daniela begins the pre-chorus by emphasizing how gnarly everything around them is. Whether you interpret this as everything being great or bizarre is up to you. She says, “Gnarly / Gnarly / Everything’s gnarly / Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly (Gnarly) / Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly (Gnarly) / Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly (Gnarly) / Everything’s gnarly.”

Manon and Megan take on the chorus, which acts as a type of hype anthem chant, with the girls comparing themselves to Takis. “Hottie, hottie, like a bag of Takis/ I’m the sh*t, I’m the sh*t (Gnarly)/ Obvi, obvi, they be tryna copy/ I’m the sh*t, I’m the sh*t.”

The song moves into the third verse, featuring Lara and Yoonchae. Lara raps, “Making beats for a boring, dumb b*tch / F*cking gnarly (Gnarly) / Don’t talk to me, you’re gnarly.” In this line, the word gnarly is used to describe something cringe-worthy or strange, as opposed to the earlier lines in the song, which described “Gnarly” as something unfiltered, bold, or cool. Yoonchae takes over the ending of the verse with lines, “I’m not, sh*t is (Gnarly)/ Je-je-jealous of my mansion? Yeah, the view is f*cking gnarly (Gnarly).” The lyrics are lighthearted and sassy, highlighting the girl’s status and money.

Listeners on social media shared their reactions to “Gnarly.” Some viewers did not like the lyrics, and some listeners were dissatisfied with the song’s general structure and overall messaging. Some fans even noted that the hyper-pop song was a dramatic contrast to their prior releases, with fan-favorite hit “Touch” being a cheerful pop and R&B-influenced track, and their first single, “Debut,” being an empowering, mainstream pop song.

my honest opinion on gnarly is i LOVE the concept, the video, the choreo and the instrumental and i cant fucking believe it was wasted on such horrible lyrics — ʳᵃᵉˢ ᥫ᭡ 不死 (@rae7june) April 30, 2025

i like gnarly by katseye but it's the god awful lyrics pic.twitter.com/HYeX3O0Xo8 — rien ⚢ (@ar11ne) April 30, 2025

mv 10/10

choreography ATEEE

visuals 10/10

but the lyrics…hybe when I catch you #KATSEYE_Gnarly pic.twitter.com/EjXeoR1UFY — dee ⁷ (@taeverseco) April 30, 2025

Katseye I love you but Gnarly is awful, the lyrics are questionable….the record label set the girls up cus why is there like barely any singing #KATSEYE_Gnarly

pic.twitter.com/bnKXLr7LtN — Bella🍒 (@doublecherry333) April 30, 2025

the music video was so cutesy, but the lyrics are just not good 😭. "making beats for a dumb bitch (fucking gnarly)" LIKE GENUINELY WHAT THE FUCK DOES THAT MEAN pic.twitter.com/oHMk1L7Ok5 — miia is seeing tyler, the creator 🫶🏽 (@pexchymia) April 30, 2025

katseye ily girls but what was that gnarly song 😭😭 we lost the plot. we need touch writers and producers BACK asap pic.twitter.com/57ckdmtbhm — OA’s manager 🐍 (@mantraspink) April 30, 2025

Others, however, liked the song for its concept and aesthetic, which went well with Katseye’s general vibe. Some argued that not all songs need to have a deeper significance, and that “Gnarly” is simply a fun piece that explores the hyperpop genre.

any criticism for gnarly if its not about the lyrics is quite literally not valid imo… the mv is a hit the girls look great the vibe is there the chorus is great, itll grow on everyone in a week, i think its the current shock factor rn — ayman🐬🫧 (@todayisayman) April 30, 2025

Am I the only one that genuinely liked gnarly? The concept and aesthetic fit katseye so well compared to sis? The lyrics went well with the camp concept like it was extremely fun and quirky to listen!!#gnarly https://t.co/QWUwaRWSSU pic.twitter.com/yyuHgZua7Y — bloom (@Stay_Enha_Grace) April 30, 2025

idk what kind of deep lyrics you thought you were gonna get from a song called gnarly but that seems more like a you problem than anything — key 🔪 (@ultmanon) April 30, 2025

idk why everyone is complaining about the lyrics they’re supposed to be GNARLY/WEIRD I LOVE ITTTT OOH HOTTIE HOTTIE LIKE A BAG OF TAKISSS#KATSEYE_Gnarly pic.twitter.com/9sZuIWOhbI — 민주! (@minjulyy) April 30, 2025

This song is genuinely so fucking refreshing as a hyperpop fan Everyones talking about how the lyrics are cringe, and uncool, but to me thats kinda the point. hyperpop as a genre is a parody of pop at its core, and gnarly incorporates thatpic.twitter.com/63y9m6YYc7 — 🦁🐧 emmie only cries in the rain (@suannidiver) April 30, 2025

Gnarly is intentionally exaggerated to the point of parody and the mv is made to mock consumer culture

Most of the lyrics are aggressive, ironic, and self-aware

It’s litteraly performative arrogance and mockery but yall just don't get it

Posting a whole thread about this soon.. pic.twitter.com/aH1bUKu8NZ — Justice✶👾 (@justeyekon) April 30, 2025

Whether you’re on the fence about this track or not, one thing is certain: Katseye is here to stay, and they’ll continue to experiment with genres as they develop their own signature style and sound.