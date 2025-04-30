One thing about me is I’m a huge fan of musical groups, and girl group Katseye might just be one of my all-time favorites. So when they released their highly-anticipated single “Gnarly” on April 30, me being a self-proclaimed EYEKON (the group’s fan moniker), I had to be one of the first to listen.
The track is a bold blend of hyperpop and hybrid trap, marking a new era in Katseye’s signature since the release of their debut EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), back in August 2024. Interestingly, “Gnarly” had been floating around the internet even before the group officially debuted. A now-resurfaced 2023 TikTok from EDM duo The Chainsmokers features one of “Gnarly’s” songwriters, Alice Longyu Gao, singing what would become the intro verse — now performed by Katseye members Yoonchae, Sophia, and Megan.
With “Gnarly” officially out, fans and casual listeners alike are diving into any possible meaning to the song. While reactions to the group’s sonic shift have been mixed, one thing’s clear: Everyone’s trying to figure out what the lyrics really mean. If you’re curious for a breakdown — don’t worry, I got you. I’ve listened to “Gnarly” probably more times than I should just to piece it all together. So without further ado, here’s a full lyric breakdown of “Gnarly.”
The beginning begins with member Yoonchae speaking in a bold tone, similar to the original TikTok video performed by Gao, instead of singing. Yoonchae says, “They could describe everything with one single word/ You know, like.” Sophia and Megan take off in the first verse, finishing where Yoonchae left off, saying, “Boba tea (Gnarly) / Tesla (Gnarly) / Fried chicken (Gnarly) / Partyin’ in the Hollywood Hills (Ugh) / This song (Gnarly) / Oh, my God, that new beat (Gnarly, f*cking gnarly) / Oh, my God, is this real? (Everything’s gnarly).” The first verse uses catch-all terms to describe what they consider trendy or cool, with gnarly serving as the specific buzz word.
Lara and Manon take on the second verse, and the lyrics showcase the girls’ playful and spontaneous demeanor, whether they’re working on new music, partying with their friends, or hyping up this track. The lyrics follow, “Oh, we’re in a session tonight, gang, gang / Oh, we’re going out tonight, gang, gang / Oh, my God, this song is so lit, congratulations / Now you be like, “Gang,” gang, gang, gang, gang, gang (Haha).”
Member Daniela begins the pre-chorus by emphasizing how gnarly everything around them is. Whether you interpret this as everything being great or bizarre is up to you. She says, “Gnarly / Gnarly / Everything’s gnarly / Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly (Gnarly) / Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly (Gnarly) / Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly (Gnarly) / Everything’s gnarly.”
Manon and Megan take on the chorus, which acts as a type of hype anthem chant, with the girls comparing themselves to Takis. “Hottie, hottie, like a bag of Takis/ I’m the sh*t, I’m the sh*t (Gnarly)/ Obvi, obvi, they be tryna copy/ I’m the sh*t, I’m the sh*t.”
The song moves into the third verse, featuring Lara and Yoonchae. Lara raps, “Making beats for a boring, dumb b*tch / F*cking gnarly (Gnarly) / Don’t talk to me, you’re gnarly.” In this line, the word gnarly is used to describe something cringe-worthy or strange, as opposed to the earlier lines in the song, which described “Gnarly” as something unfiltered, bold, or cool. Yoonchae takes over the ending of the verse with lines, “I’m not, sh*t is (Gnarly)/ Je-je-jealous of my mansion? Yeah, the view is f*cking gnarly (Gnarly).” The lyrics are lighthearted and sassy, highlighting the girl’s status and money.
Listeners on social media shared their reactions to “Gnarly.” Some viewers did not like the lyrics, and some listeners were dissatisfied with the song’s general structure and overall messaging. Some fans even noted that the hyper-pop song was a dramatic contrast to their prior releases, with fan-favorite hit “Touch” being a cheerful pop and R&B-influenced track, and their first single, “Debut,” being an empowering, mainstream pop song.
Others, however, liked the song for its concept and aesthetic, which went well with Katseye’s general vibe. Some argued that not all songs need to have a deeper significance, and that “Gnarly” is simply a fun piece that explores the hyperpop genre.
Whether you’re on the fence about this track or not, one thing is certain: Katseye is here to stay, and they’ll continue to experiment with genres as they develop their own signature style and sound.