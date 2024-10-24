Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Says He Had Plans To Marry Her Before His Death

It’s been a few days since Liam Payne passed away tragically at the age of 31. While most of us are still coping with the news of his death and reliving some of his best moments, those who were close to the singer are really grieving, including Kate Cassidy, who was Payne’s girlfriend. At the time of his death, the couple had been dating for two years, with their relationship starting back in October 2022. The pair was last seen together in Buenos Aires, where Payne supported his former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, during his Argentina show of his The Show: Live on tour.

On Oct. 23, just a week after Payne’s death, Cassidy broke her silence by sharing a heartbreaking tribute to Payne on her Instagram. In the post, she shared a black and white photo of her hugging Payne from behind. Cassidy also included a statement that discussed her pain from Payne’s death and how much of a loving person he was. “I don’t even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now,” she wrote. “You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone–millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved.”

Cassidy continued, “You are — because I can’t say were — my best friend, love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did. Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into to. None of this feels real, and I can’t wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here. I’m struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side. Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things. Liam, you are the kindest soul and the most fun-loving spirit. It feels like I lost the best part of myself. I can’t imagine a day without your laughter and love. You brought so much light into my life.”

She then revealed Payne’s plans to marry her in the near future. “A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444,’” Cassidy wrote. “Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel.”

Cassidy concluded her statement with, “I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go.” She then included “444”, which is the sign a guardian angel will guide one through any situation in life. As heartbreaking as Cassidy’s statement is, I hope that she can heal from this tragedy and continue to know that Payne will always be with her.