Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Harry Styles of One Direction
Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel
Culture > Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Career With 1D Included So Many Special Moments

Makalah Wright

For all of my Directioners out there, we were all met with the saddest news ever on Oct. 16, when it was reported that Liam Payne died. At the time of his death, Payne was 31. The singer was best known for being part of the boy band One Direction, along with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan. After the band went on a hiatus in 2015.

Since the news of his death, a lot of 1D fans are deeply devastated and heartbroken. The hashtag #RIPLiamPayne is currently trending with thousands of tributes dedicated in Payne’s memory. During his time in One Direction, Payne shined in his own right and put smiles on many fans’ faces.

Remember when he mentioned his fear of spoons? Or his amazing audition for The X Factor? Here are some of his most notable moments during his career. 

In 2008, the then 14-year-old Payne auditioned for The X Factor as a solo artist. After he was eliminated, he returned in 2010 in hopes of moving forward in the competition and ultimately joined a singing group that soon became One Direction. 

Worldwide fame with One Direction (2011-2015)

After One Direction was formed in 2010, the band went on to become one of the most successful boy bands of all-time. The group’s debut single “What Makes You Beautiful” topped the charts in the UK and they became the first boy band to have their first four albums debut at no. 1 on the Billboard 200. The band would continue to see major success with record-breaking tours, their This Is Us documentary and the undying support from their Directioners.  

Solo career (2017-2024)

After all of the lads went their own directions, Payne was the last member to release solo music with his 2019 hit single “Strip That Down.” He would then release his debut album on Dec. 6, 2019, which featured other fan favorites such as “Bedroom Floor” and “Stack It Up”. His last single that he released was “Teardrops” in March 2024. 

Fans have been flooding social media with some incredible tributes in Payne’s honor. Most include some of his best moments in One Direction, as well as some heartfelt ones that are so sweet. Honestly, it’s the best way to commemorate the time Payne shared with the other 1D members and the world. 

RIP Liam. You’ll be missed. 

