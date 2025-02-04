Yes, I’m Judging Ye For What He Said About Bianca Censori’s Grammys Look

Oh no, not another Kanye West Grammys moment, PLEASE! ICYMI, on Feb. 2, the rapper showed up to the 2025 Grammy Awards with his wife, Bianca Censori, who made *quite* an impression on the red carpet. When Censori and West first stepped foot on the red carpet she was seen wearing a long, black fur coat before revealing what was underneath — a completely see-through nude mini dress that left little to no imagination. It’s safe to say *everyone* was gagged over her look (and not in a good way).

Earlier in the night, entertainment outlets falsely published that the couple was escorted off the red carpet because they weren’t invited. However, the duo made it inside The Grammys, where West was nominated this year in the Best Rap Song category for his track with Ty Dolla $ign, “Carnival.”

Two days after his and Censori’s Grammys appearance, the artist took to his Instagram Story on Feb. 4, where he shared screenshots of Google analytics showing the internet’s search rate for Censori. He also posted a blank white screen with the caption, “WE BEAT THE GRAMMIES,” followed by another post that read, “FOR CLARITY. FEBRUARY 4TH 2025. MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH.” He’s also unfollowed Taylor Swift and now just follows Censori.

The only post on West’s IG feed is a zoomed-out image of the dress Censori wore the night of the Grammys. “THE INVISIBLE DRESS,” he captioned the pic.

Since the Grammys, people have had *a lot* to say about West and Censori online. . Under Ye’s IG post, users expressed their concerns for the couple’s relationship. One user wrote, “Bro it was too much. Fear God, it’s your wife 😢” while another commented, “Being ye fan is getting more difficult day by day.”

Instagram isn’t the only place fans have shared their opinions on Ye’s IG post and Censori’s Grammys look.

“kanye west and bianca censori kicked out of the grammys” pic.twitter.com/lDKNzYcUaJ — Cumyn Menou (@cunilyngus25) February 3, 2025

Kanye pulling up to the grammys just to show his wife naked pic.twitter.com/mjq86P6Pkq — $𝔩𝔞𝔭☃️ (@slvppy) February 3, 2025

Everyone seeing Kanye & his wife walk in #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/c3bB99Vuz2 — COWBOY CARTER Updates 𐚁 ⭑ (@B7Album) February 3, 2025

The security at the Grammys escorting Kanye West & Bianca’s naked ass off the red carpet pic.twitter.com/RSfH3kB8ht — S❤️‍🔥 (@badgalshishi_) February 3, 2025

When it comes to Ye, I always find myself at a loss for words.