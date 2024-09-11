Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
No, Kamala Harris’s Earrings Weren’t An Earpiece — But Here’s Where They’re From

Julianna Marie

Conspiracy theories are flooding the internet after the 2024 presidential debate on Sept. 10. The debate, which was between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, sparked many viral moments on social media — but it was Vice President Harris’s earrings that have recently become the center of attention. ICYMI, there’s a theory that Harris was wearing an earpiece (Nova H1 Audio, to be exact) during the debate — but is it true?

Her Campus reached out to Harris’s team for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication. However, there are some pretty clear signs of the answer to this question. While the Nova H1 Audio earpieces, which are clip-on ear cuffs with a pearl accent, kind of look like Harris’s jewelry last night… they’re not. Her earrings — which appear to be the $800 Double Pearl Hinged Earrings from Tiffany & Co. — are a staple when it comes to Harris’s wardrobe, as she’s worn them on multiple occasions. So, unless she’s wearing an earpiece 24/7 (which come on, she’s not), the theory isn’t likely.

However, this hasn’t stopped the internet from spreading the theory across social media platforms. On X/Twitter, users are convinced that Harris was wearing the Nova H1 Audios… despite the fact that the only thing they have in common is a pearl accent.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a right-wing conspiracy theory without a hint of misogyny!

This isn’t the first time that a presidential candidate, especially a woman, has been accused of wearing an earpiece. Similar claims were made about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign after the Commander-in-Chief Forum on September 7, 2016. The theory was debunked, as the “earpiece” was just the result of a light source temporarily reflecting on Clinton’s ear.

While it certainly is possible that Trump or Harris used an earpiece during the debate, it’s highly unlikely. And, if they were to use one, it certainly wouldn’t be a model as popular and easy to find as the Nova H1 Audio, in my opinion. So, while the internet continues to point the finger, I’ll be looking for a good dupe for Harris’s tried-and-true Tiffany & Co. earrings — so chic!

