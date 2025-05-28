I don’t know about you guys, but I honestly can’t stop watching all of Lewis Pullman’s interviews after seeing Thunderbolts*. Not only has Pullman become the internet’s boyfriend, he’s also rumored to be dating one of Gen Z’s rising A-listers, Kaia Gerber. While the pair have not confirmed their relationship, Gerber and Pullman have been rumored to be dating since 2024. (Her Campus reached out to Gerber and Pullman’s teams for comment but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.) Here’s everything we know about Pullman and Gerber’s rumored relationship.

January 2025: Gerber breaks up with her long-term boyfriend, Austin Butler.

On Jan. 7, TMZ reported that Gerber and actor Austin Butler split at the end of 2024. Multiple sources confirmed that Gerber and Butler had gone their separate ways at the end of the year, and also pointed out that Butler was not photographed at the Gerber family’s vacation in Mexico. TMZ also reported that Gerber and Butler’s split ended amicably, and that the relationship had “simply run its course.”

Jan. 31, 2025: Gerber & Pullman’s relationship is first reported.

Gerber and Pullman were photographed together at the end of 2024, and an insider revealed to Us Weekly that the pair had begun dating in early December 2024. The relationship was reportedly kept under wraps until Gerber and Butler’s breakup was public. Us Weekly also reported that the couple was seen throughout Los Angeles, frequenting their “favorite restaurants, bars and clubs” in the city. Gerber was also photographed at Pullman’s birthday dinner at the end of January, seemingly confirming something going on between the two.

Feb. 16, 2025: Pullman supports Gerber at The Matrix Theatre.

During Gerber’s run at Evanston Salt Costs Climbing at The Matrix Theatre, Pullman showed up to show support. Pullman also apparently gifted Gerber a bouquet of flowers for her performance, and the two continued to keep their relationship on low-profile at the event.

April 30, 2025: Pullman dodges questions about Gerber at the Thunderbolts* premiere.

When Pullman was asked about bringing a date to the Thunderbolts* premiere, Pullman playfully dodged the questions by revealing that his family members were his dates for the night. It was a sweet gesture, maybe further speculating that Pullman and Gerber are keeping their relationship on the low.

May 2025: Gerber and Pullman attend a Broadway show together.

Gerber and Pullman were in attendance at a recent performance of The Picture of Dorian Gray. According to Page Six, the pair seemed to “definitely” be together, as it was reported that Gerber sat resting her head on Pullman’s shoulder while watching the performance.

Even if they haven’t officially confirmed their relationship yet, I can’t help but swoon over this pairing.