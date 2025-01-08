How Long Were Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Together? Here’s Their Timeline

So, it seems that one of the first celebrity breakups of 2025 has sadly made its way, and it’s no other than Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber. After three years of being together, the pair has called it quits around the end of 2024, according to sources. Prior to the breakup announcement, there was speculation swirling around about Butler and Gerber skipping the 2025 Golden Globes Awards, in which Butler’s movie Dune: Part Two was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Since the two were known for their low-key relationship, they have mentioned each other in the past on brief occasions. During an exclusive interview with WSJ Magazine in Feb. 2024, Gerber stated, “Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible.” In an interview with GQ Magazine in May 2022, Butler shared a similar perspective of his relationship with Gerber. “I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that,” he said.

The couple’s last outing together was in October 2024 in NYC, and multiple news outlets reported that the duo had split at some point around the end of 2024. But where did it all begin? Here’s the breakdown of Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s relationship timeline.

December 2021: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are first spotted together

About a year after Gerber broke up with her then-boyfriend Jacob Elordi, she was spotted attending a yoga session with Butler in Los Angeles. After this, the couple were spotted together on multiple occasions throughout the holiday season, and were eventually seen spending Valentine’s Day together at a coffee shop in London. Aww.

March 24, 2022: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler make their public debut

It’s official! On March 24, Geber and Buter hard-laucnhed their relationship at W Magazine‘s annual Best Performances party ahead of the Oscars, which was held on March 27 of that year.

May 2, 2022: Kaia Geber and Austin Butler attend the met gala together

The couple made another red carpet appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. Gerber and Butler looked outstanding in their clothing from fashion brands Alexander McQueen and Prada, respectively.

May 25, 2022: Kaia Gerber attends the Cannes Film Festival with austin butler

The month of May also saw something else exciting for Butler, as his Elvis film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, which Gerber also attended in support of Butler.

January 10, 2023: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are seen kissing at the Golden Globes

In January 2023, Butler won an award for his performance in Elvis at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards. Although Butler had his sister Ashley as his date for the evening, Gerber and Butler were seen at a pre-Golden Globes dinner, and Gerber did show her support for him, and his win, at the awards show with a kiss.

february 15, 2024: Austin Butler praises Kaia Geber’s British Vogue cover

In February 2024, Gerber was featured on the March cover of British Vogue alongside her mom, to which Butler expressed his support for in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It was amazing. I loved getting to see that. What an amazing cover. I love it,” Butler said.

Oct. 6, 2024: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are spotted on a date

Amid breakup rumors, Gerber and Butler were spotted together in NYC on their way to a Gracie Abrams concert after dinner.

Jan. 7, 2025: Kaia Gerber and AUstin Butler split

The end of an era. Sources with “direct knowledge” told TMZ that the couple had called it quits “around the end of 2024.” It seems as though it was an amicable breakup, and here’s to hoping there’s no love lost between these two!